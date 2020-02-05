Yuba-Sutter voters can now track and receive notifications regarding the status of their vote-by-mail ballot by signing up online through the Secretary of State’s website.
Through the system, voters can receive notifications via email, text or voice call. To sign up, visit www.WheresMyBallot.sos.ca.gov.
Those who sign up for the system will receive automatic updates when the county election’s office mails the voter’s ballot; the county has received the voter’s ballot; the county has counted the voter’s ballot; and if there are any issues with the voter’s ballot.
Participating Yuba-Sutter voters will also receive communications from the Yuba and Sutter county election offices about important election deadlines and critical updates such as polling place closures.