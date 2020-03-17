After a historically dry February, the Yuba-Sutter area received a welcome change in the weather.
In a 72-hour span, the area received approximately three to six inches of precipitation, according to Yuba Water Agency Water Operations Project Manager John James.
James said February is usually a good month for storms and the resulting run-off, but that did not happen this year causing the water year projections to take a hit.
The most impactful result of the change in weather in March was the snow that fell above 3,000 feet which boosted the snow pack, which increase by five to six inches. Prior to the recent precipitation, James said the pack was at around 40 percent.
“It will definitely help our unirrigated grazing lands which were not producing much because of a lack of rainfall,” Yuba County Agricultural Commissioner Stephen Scheer said via email. “Additionally, the rain and snow in the mountains will help refill reservoirs so water is available later in the year when needed.”
In addition to the recent precipitation, James said he expects additional storms in the next five to seven days that would bring the month of March back to average or above average in terms of rainfall. However, James said it will most likely be a below-average water year despite the improved March.
The only way the year could get back up to normal would be if there are tropical-type storms that move into the area and provide a large amount of rain in a short amount of time, according to James.
It is not all doom and gloom when it comes to the water year, however. James said water levels from 2017-2019 were strong meaning 2020’s dryness is not as dire.
“California’s climate is one of the most varied climates in the country and we’re seeing that this year,” James said.
Scheer said the varied climate impacts the various crops in the area differently. Orchardists in almond pollination who were having to irrigate welcomed the rain, but for some orchards rain means more crop protection is needed, according to Scheer.
“This weather is common for this time of year and area farmers are well equipped to handle what the weather throws that them,” Scheer said.
Brendon Rubin-Oster, with the National Weather Service Sacramento, said this morning they expect there to be some snow in the foothill areas of Yuba County above 3,000-feet. At lower elevations during that same time it should stay mostly dry with some spotty showers.
On Thursday, temperatures in the area are expected to go up with some sunnier conditions. Rubin-Oster said a potential system is heading into the area early next week, but it is unclear if more rain will come. However, he said the weather will not dry out completely in the near future.
“The weather will stay cool and unsettled,” Rubin-Oster said.