After two and a half years, a film produced by a Yuba-Sutter resident that features the Marysville High School track and field team has been completed and is now circling film festivals across the country.
“We hope that our film inspires and reminds educators of the importance of giving kids a chance to connect – through sports, tutoring, and mentorship – and we hope young adults will strive to move beyond negative influences and stereotypes so they can be proud of their accomplishments,” said Alicia Wright, producer, actor and elementary school teacher at Browns Valley Elementary School, of the recently completed film, “North Central.”
Wright said “North Central” is a coming-of-age feature-length film that follows a high school student as he navigates through temptation, trouble, dedication and love.
“This movie celebrates the power of sports and belonging in a world where so many distractions can get in the way,” said Wright.
The movie is written by LT Coopwood III and tells the story of a troubled teen who makes positive life changes after joining his school’s track team.
“I met the writer and director, LT Coopwood III, when we filmed the short version of this film,” said Wright. “Shortly after, he reached out looking to collaborate on the full script and we began filming in June of 2019, utilizing the Marysville High School track and a few classrooms.”
According to Wright, Marysville High School Coach Marcy Tarr and the track team helped out as extras in the mornings and some even ended up with small speaking roles among the cast of actors from Sacramento and the Bay Area.
As an independent film, Wright said the biggest challenge making the film was the budget and, of course, the COVID-19 pandemic.
“When we completed our initial filming in 2019, there were audio issues that needed to be resolved and several scenes that we were unable to film,” said Wright. “In 2020, we touched up audio and shot a few new scenes to improve the quality of the film. Because of closures and regulations related to COVID, we were unable to film some of the bigger scenes we had hoped for, and production shut down. We decided to take a chance and complete the film with what we had, bringing it all together with a full soundtrack of music with the help of music producers Rob Woods and Adelante Music.”
Since its completion last month, Wright said the film was submitted to 11 film festivals in late September and, so far, Coopwood was a finalist in the First Time Director category at the September Oniros Film Awards and the film is an official selection of the Studio City International Film & TV Festival.
“We’re excited to have our film screened through festivals and look forward to having a local screening as a fundraiser for the MHS track team,” said Wright.
The trailer for “North Central” can be viewed at https://youtu.be/S65BZYEl80U.
For more information about the film, visit www.imdb.com/title/tt10512248/.