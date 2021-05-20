In recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month, the Yuba City Fire Department’s Mental Health Task Force hosted a week-long Safety Stand Down this week focused on recognizing and navigating through the signs and symptoms of mental illness.
A Safety Stand Down is a voluntary event for employers to talk directly to employees about safety, and this week was specifically focused on mental health in fire service due to the many on-the-job traumas that are dealt with on a regular basis, according to Brett Geyer, fire captain for the Yuba City Fire Department and member of the task force.
“About 20 percent of firefighters have PTSD and many deal with it silently because they feel they can’t reach out,” said Geyer.
According to Geyer, fire service personnel are four to five times more likely to die by suicide than an on-the-job incident. The issue has been a growing concern within the industry.
The department’s Mental Health Task Force has been focused on training to identify the signs and symptoms of mental illness as well as how to approach someone dealing with a mental health issue while helping to direct them to the proper resources.
Geyer said they have found that it is best to offer peer support and peer counseling initially to fire personnel, unless they see signs of a need for additional support. In these instances, they go for a more direct approach.
“We usually bring coffee or food, sit down and ask them ‘how did that call go, was there anything troubling for you?’” said Geyer. “Sometimes we just talk and let them open up when they feel ready.”
Geyer said they were unsure how department personnel would respond to this support but so far it has been well received.
The department hopes to expand the task force training in the future so all members of the department can receive some mental health training in addition to their mandated training.
Geyer said the task force was started about a year ago and has five members at this time. They have also received a lot of support from fire administrators, the city council, the city manager and several other local officials.
Although this week’s Safety Stand Down was focused on fire service personnel, Geyer said mental health is a problem that affects everybody, regardless of occupation, race, gender or ethnicity.
“There is a specific need in our agency for this support but if you need help, reach out,” said Geyer. “There are resources out there to help.”
Geyer said the department plans to host another Safety Stand Down later this year to recognize Suicide Awareness Month in September.