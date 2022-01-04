For those who went the natural route with their Christmas trees this holiday season, Recology in Yuba-Sutter said it is collecting them until Jan. 15 at no extra cost.
While Recology said it will pick up whole trees so long as they are placed on a curb or next to a green organics cart on a normal collection day, the company will only do so if a tree is under 6-feet long. For those who had bigger trees this year, Recology is requiring customers to cut those into segments no longer than 6 feet, said Rigo Diaz, general manager for Recology Yuba-Sutter.
Diaz noted that the company cannot take trees during a normal collection day that are contaminated, which means they need to be in their natural state – no decorations can remain.
He said those that do have a decorated or an otherwise contaminated tree, can request one of their annual free dump coupons and bring it to the Marysville Transfer Station for disposal. Residents also can contact Recology’s customer service to schedule their free annual curbside bulky item pick-up to help with the disposal of a tree.
Diaz said both services can be requested by emailing customerservice003@recology.com or calling 530-743-6933.
Christmas trees that are taken by Recology are treated like green waste, Diaz said. They are taken to a compost facility and eventually turned into compost, he said.
For more information, visit www.recology.com/recology-yuba-sutter/.