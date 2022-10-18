Recology official outlines disposal, recycling changes

Waste disposal can be a complicated process, especially when new mandates are put in place.
As a way to ease the public’s mind when it comes to recycling and waste disposal, the Marysville-Yuba City branch of the American Association of University Women invited a member of Recology Yuba-Sutter to its monthly meeting Saturday morning at Hillcrest Catering in Yuba City.
Brittni Inks, waste zero specialist at Recology Yuba-Sutter, took questions and explained new changes and mandates for both commercial and residential customers with Recology Yuba-Sutter.
Inks said in order to comply with Senate Bill 1383, which targets methane gas reduction in California landfills, Inks has spent most of her days educating all customers in the Yuba-Sutter region on what they need to do with the green organics cart, one of three bins that most people have at their residence.
The biggest change for Recology customers is that more items can now be put directly into the green organics cart as a way to compost it.
Inks said a lot of discarded food items and certain paper plates release methane gas while in the landfill, so Recology is educating the public on what new items can be composted in the green organics cart.
In addition to yard waste, all bread grains and pasta, coffee grounds and paper filters, tea and tea bags, fruits and vegetables, discarded leftovers and spoiled food, meat (including bones), seafood (including shellfish), pizza boxes and paper products (including plates, bags, napkins, tissues and towels) can all be put into the green organics cart, according to the Recology Yuba-Sutter pamphlet that Inks said has been distributed to all commercial and residential account holders.
Inks said there is no additional cost for residential customers under the SB 1383 mandate.
Each day, Inks’ role with Recology centers around traveling to schools, restaurants and all customers to explain how to help the state’s push to reduce methane gas in landfills.
“As a residential customer, if you can put your food items into the green cart and they get composted, then you are doing your part to make sure that methane gas is not released into the atmosphere,” Inks said.
Inks said when composting, simply wrap your discarded food items in paper before placing them into the green bin.
As for the other two bins, the blue recycling one should be used for glass, bottles and jars, plastic containers, metals and clean paper products, including all shredded documents.
Inks said when recycling shredded documents, it is helpful for the sorting department that customers do not tie the bags containing documents.
If bags are tied, staff at the sorting facility are not permitted to untie the bags due to safety reasons, Inks said.
The third bin, which is garbage, is used solely for non-recyclable, non-organic and non-toxic items, according to the rRecology pamphlet.
“This has been a big education push for Recology Yuba-Sutter, so everybody is aware and doing the right thing,” Inks said.
For those living in apartments, Inks said it is important to note that non-waxed paper plates cannot be composted and should go into the gray garbage bin. But a paper plate with discarded food can go into the green bin, Inks said.
Inks received a $100 honorarium that was donated to a nonprofit of her choice.
AAUW Programs Coordinator Gwyn Baker said all speakers receive a $100 honorarium as a thank you for speaking to the club.
AAUW will welcome in Sutter County Museum Director and Curator Molly Bloom at its next meeting at 10 a.m. on Nov. 19 at Hillcrest Catering.