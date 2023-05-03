RecologyFile.jpg

Kynoch Elementary School students learn about recycling from Operations Supervisor David Stroud on April 20, 2016, at Recology Yuba-Sutter in Marysville.

 Appeal-Democrat file

As Recology Yuba-Sutter moves to develop sustainable resource recovery and waste management practices, officials are working to make proper recycling guidelines common knowledge for residents.

While many people are familiar with recycling paper, plastic, metal and glass items, these materials need to be clean and dry in order to be fully recycled, General Manager Rigo Diaz said.

Tags

Recommended for you