As Recology Yuba-Sutter moves to develop sustainable resource recovery and waste management practices, officials are working to make proper recycling guidelines common knowledge for residents.
While many people are familiar with recycling paper, plastic, metal and glass items, these materials need to be clean and dry in order to be fully recycled, General Manager Rigo Diaz said.
“The most common issues we face when processing recycled materials are ‘wish-cycling,’ where a resident puts items in their blue cart they wish or think Recology can recycle, but they are not, like clothing and plastic bags, and food soiled containers that have not been cleaned well enough, like peanut butter jars and cat food cans,” Diaz said in an email.
Recology provides residents with three waste bins for garbage, recyclables and organic waste. Some recyclable materials that are soiled with food can be placed in the green organic waste bin rather than the blue recycling bin.
“Food scraps and food-soiled paper that used to belong in your garbage can now go in your green organics cart – including pizza boxes. When looking at your green cart, just remember to ‘Include the Food!’” Diaz said.
The push to include these materials in organic waste is part of a statewide initiative to reduce organic waste disposal by 75% by 2025. According to the California Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery, organics like food scraps, yard trimmings, paper, and cardboard make up half of what Californians dump in landfills, and reducing pollutants like organic waste will have the fastest impact on the ongoing climate crisis.
Other items may seem recyclable on the surface, but are still categorized as garbage. Recyclable plastics can be identified with a resin identification code – a recycling symbol labeled 1-7 – which indicates the type of plastic used to create the item. Items without this label such as plastic bags, cutlery or other plastic containers ultimately cannot be recycled, according to Recology’s waste disposal guidelines.
After collection, recyclable items are delivered to Recology’s Marysville Transfer Station for manual and machine sorting and grouped by category: glass, aluminum, tin, fibers like paper and cardboard and plastic.
“When enough of each category is obtained, it is baled or containerized and shipped to the corresponding mill,” Diaz said.
According to Recology’s website, the ability to recycle certain materials is dependent on the market demand for these items. Diaz said that there is a resale market for items like aluminum cans and glass bottles, which are 100% recyclable and can be recycled indefinitely.
Diaz believes that access and education are key to encouraging residents to recycle. While each community is unique and faces different challenges in regards to waste management, the Recology Waste Zero Team works to help residents apply the best recycling, disposal and composting practices, he said.
“For decades we have engaged in community outreach presentations and events with our local schools, community groups, government agencies, and directly to our customers. It’s also more cost effective for customers to recycle and compost as much as possible and keep their garbage to a minimum,” Diaz said.