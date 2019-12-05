Recology Yuba-Sutter is the latest business to join the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce’s Champion Circle, which is a group of businesses and individuals who have made a significant annual financial investment in support of the chamber’s initiatives, programs and projects.
“The chamber’s commitment to the health of the Yuba-Sutter business community is to be commended. We at Recology understand the critical role that chambers play in community and the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce is no exception. They are the voice for business in Yuba-Sutter,” said Dave Adler, assistant group manager for Recology, in a press release.
The chamber represents more than 500 businesses in the area. Chamber CEO Marni Sanders said Champion Circle participants help set the standard for quality services and help improve the business climate, which will ultimately affect the economic success of the community.
“We are deeply grateful for Recology’s long-standing commitment to the chamber. They are among the first to join this chamber partner group. This level of support is a testament to their commitment to the Yuba-Sutter business community,” she said in a press release.
Other members of the Champion Circle include Sutter Health, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain, Yuba Water Agency, Colusa Casino and Adept Solutions.