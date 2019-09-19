Saturday could be the largest river cleanup program put on by Yuba County to date, as a large number of groups and individuals have indicated their intent to participate.
The event is planned for Saturday morning at the Shad Pad area along the Yuba River in Linda and will see volunteers help pick up trash along the water’s edge as part of the California Coastal Cleanup Day.
“We have a lot of people saying they will be there to pick up trash along the Yuba River, and we certainly welcome anyone else who wants to come down to participate,” said Branden Hendrix, an environmental health specialist with Yuba County, in a press release. “Our community understands how important the rivers are to the region, and it’s great to see such a huge interest in this effort.”
Local businesses and organizations that will sponsor the cleanup include the Yuba Water Agency, Savemart, the California Coastal Commission, Crystal Geyser, the Silver Dollar Saloon, Jimboy’s Tacos, Cisco’s Taqueria, Loveyenergy and Blessings, American Heritage Barber Shop, Tootle’s Butchershop, Glacier Ice, and the Yuba County Community Development and Services Agency.
Saturday’s event starts at 8:30 a.m. and is expected to conclude around 12:30 p.m. Drinks and lunch will be provided to volunteers, as well as garbage bags and gloves for the cleanup.