Today we visited area parks for folks out and about enjoying the beautiful Saturday January afternoon in Yuba-Sutter.
We wanted to know how often people leave their home these days and if they feel safe playing at the parks.
Here’s the sampling from Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021.
Jattyonna Frost and her son, Shawn of Yuba City:
Q: How often do you come to the park?
A: I usually come twice a week.
Q: What are the benefits of being outside these days?
A: There’s usually not a lot of people here or the (parks) in Sacramento and I have a 3-year-old so it’s hard keeping him inside seven days a week.
Grant Goodlin, Yuba City:
Q: How often do you come to the park?
A: Once they put the signs out asking people to adhere to the guidelines I usually come every other day so my kids can get some energy out and take a nap.
Q: What are the benefits of being outside these days?
A: I think they need some socialization (time) with other kids.
Anthony Thomas, Yuba City:
Q: How often do you come to the park?
A: Depending on the weather I usually come once a week.
Q: What are the benefits of being outside these days?
A: Going to parks is pretty much the only thing to do right now and (my child) gets pretty bored inside. There are so many parks in Yuba City so if she gets bored at one I will take her to another park.
Jonathan Law, Yuba City:
Q: How often do you come to the park?
A: About three times a week.
Q: What are the benefits of being outside these days?
A: It’s a fun, recreational environment that I do for exercise.
Marie Earhart, East Nicolaus:
Q: How often do you come to the park?
A: Generally three times a week.
Q: What are the benefits of being outside these days?
A: The benefits are to clear your head and get away from all the craziness. I don’t understand why (anyone) would want to be in the house (all the time). To get outside and breathe fresh air is good for your soul.