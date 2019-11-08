The Marysville City Council voted Tuesday, 4-1, to adopt a new ordinance opening up the city’s two dispensaries to recreational cannabis. In addition, the council approved adding regulations on mobile deliveries. Vice Mayor Stephanie McKenzie dissented.
For Councilman Bill Simmons, who has long supported the ordinance, it comes down to regulation and health.
“I wanted to have regulation on it so we can control what’s going on in our city,” Simmons said. “Economics are contingent on health. If you have an unhealthy population the economic (factor) is not going to be there.”
Simmons said the council has no immediate plans to add any dispensaries other than the two that the city already has. He said he wants to regulate the cannabis product in a proper and safe manner.
Regarding mobile deliveries, Mayor Ricky Samayoa said the city had absolutely no control over the online cannabis product being transported in from outside. He said under the new ordinance, which is slated to go into effect on Dec. 6, the city will be able to track the amount of deliveries coming into Marysville each day.
“Without the ordinance we have no control,” Samayoa said.
Samayoa said the city is merely regulating a product already being delivered into the city.
“It gives police a tool to engage with these folks and make sure they’re properly permitted and doing it the right (way).”
McKenzie said while she does not discount the positive implications of being able to regulate cannabis better and “get a tested product,” she feels long-term it will not be good for Marysville.
“There probably will be an increase in revenue to the dispensaries and the city,” McKenzie wrote in an email.
But the potential for a slew of issues surrounding recreational cannabis and delivery are “numerous,” McKenzie said.
She said research shows that legalization attracts addicted homeless people, increases risk of exposure to minors, and increases in schizophrenia, suicide, and violence.
“As leaders, we should do everything we can to support and strengthen the people of our community,” McKenzie said. “I think increasing the ease of access to marijuana has great potential of doing the opposite.”
Yuba County Schools Superintendent Francisco Reveles said that based on research he feels opening up Marysville to recreational cannabis is a mistake.
“I cannot support it because research says it is not good for our community and youth,” Reveles said. “I look forward with working with City Council and the Mayor to address these challenges.”