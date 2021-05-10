The Sutter County Agricultural Commissioner's office has been hosting Kill the Bug; Recycle the Jug pesticide container recycling events for about 14 years.
Scott Bowden, deputy agricultural commissioner and sealer, said the program is open to all farmers who need to recycle pesticide jugs free of charge.
“They bring them in their trucks and trailers … we do a quick inspection and then they go in the 40-yard container and that gets hauled off,” Bowden said.
During the latest event on May 4, he said they filled approximately three 40-yard containers.
He said the program is done through grants from the Feather River Air Quality Management District and they have a contractor that collects the containers to turn them into other products – such as fence posts and other plastic products.
The containers are required to be clean without their lids or labels and it's only open to farmers.
Bowden said they try to schedule the events around major application times and try to have the events close to the farmers to cut down on the growers' transportation time.
It also keeps the containers out of landfills.
“It's a great program, we've been running it for quite a long time,” Bowden said. “...We've done over 1 million pounds in the last 14 years.”