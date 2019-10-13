The old motto, “reduce, reuse, recycle” might need an update.
While Californians could once toss any glass, plastic or cardboard into a blue recycle bin and forget it, there is a new reality. After years of California sending most of its recycled waste to China, that country pushed back, and now local recycling organizations are left to deal with the aftermath.
The issue is that the market dictates what items have a life as a profitable recyclable. Items like plastic bags are hard to process at recycling plants, so they aren’t accepted. Other items are considered too contaminated from food residue to be cleaned and turned into other products.
Locally, the Yuba-Sutter recycling contractor Recology and Yuba City company Recycling Industries have faced a decline in profitability.
“Revenue is down for all recyclables,” said David Kuhnen, general manager of Recycling Industries. “Some commodities are down 90 percent some are half ... but it’s all down.”
Recology Yuba-Sutter General Manager Dave Adler said the volume of recycling has held steady over the last few years, but the change has been on the processing side.
“I think sometimes people think that we could take everything ... but we’re just the processors we’re not manufacturers,” Adler said. “We rely on outside markets to purchase the materials back from us.”
Adler said Recology collects the goods through their curbside service, then it’s all taken to their sorting facility and filtered for contaminated items. He said the filtering process uses more time and resources than previously when China accepted everything.
“Before, we were able to go through stuff quicker ... now we have to stick a lot more man power, slow down our lines, so our efficiency and productivity has been down,” Adler said.
China and California
Before 2018, California was sending 4,000 shipping containers worth of recyclable waste to China every day. The issue was the items being sent to China for recycling were so contaminated with food and other materials it was no longer profitable for it to continue taking recyclable goods.
China enacted a policy called “national sword” which raised the purity levels plastic must reach for it to be accepted, and the U.S. could no longer meet the new standard.
Since recycling is a business that must make a profit, right now there is not enough of a market to support recycling at the mass scale needed to keep up with supply.
“Revenue is controlled by the simple economics of the free market enterprise,” Kuhnen said.
Adler said Recology is still able to send recyclable materials overseas and to processing mills in the Pacific Northwest, but acknowledges the policies overseas have impacted profits.
“We are continuing to encourage our customers to recycle, yes we’ve taken a financial hit, but we believe it’s the best for the environment,” Adler said.
The financial hit refers to the price per ton which recycling processors receive for their products. Adler said the drop in rates caused Recology to start charging for commercial recycling.
“If you have a two-yard bin where you put recycling for the bin, there’s a cost to pick up that material,” Adler said, noting that the cost should be offset by decreasing the amount of materials going to garbage waste.
Despite downturns in recycling revenues for processors, Recycling Industries is still forging ahead with plans to expand their transfer station in Yuba City. The station expansion is for garbage however, not recyclable materials.
“I don’t anticipate the revenue to increase right now ... this cycle is going to be in the toilet for a very long time,” Kuhnen said.
Both Kuhnen and Adler said that if California could have mills – plants where recycled materials like cardboard are processed into different products – the state’s recycling industry could be more competitive. Issues like environmental red-tape were noted by both as a hindrance to developing mills which could help California be less reliant on outsourcing the recycling process.
“If California incentivized building a mill to consume all the recyclable mixed paper in the state, I think that would change the entire fabric of recycling,” Kuhnen said.