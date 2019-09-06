The Red Bank Fire, as of late Friday afternoon, continued burning in a remote location about 25 miles west of Red Bluff in Tehama County.
CalFire reported Friday that the fire, which began Thursday afternoon, had burned 7,340 acres and was just 7 percent contained.
The cause of the fire, according to CalFire, was a lightning strike.
Twenty-one crews had been assigned to assist with the fire, including strike teams with multiple engines from Yuba, Sutter and Colusa counties.
A total of 650 fire personnel were assigned to man the 18 helicopters, 82 engines, 30 bulldozers and 4 water tenders that have been dispatched to contain the flames.
As of Friday afternoon, there were no reports of injuries or structural damages.
Mandatory evacuations remain in effect for Pettyjohn Road to forest service boundary and R-Wild Horse Ranch. Evacuation warning have been issued for the Red Banks Oaks Subdivision.