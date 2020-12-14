With less than two weeks left, the Red Kettle Campaign for the Salvation Army continues to collect donations to provide services to vulnerable members of the Yuba-Sutter community.
“This Red Kettle Campaign, like this year, has been unlike any other,” it was stated in a press release issued by the organization. “Due to the pandemic, the Salvation Army launched its annual holiday fundraiser early for the first time in 130 years; however, there have been fewer kettle sites and the nonprofit has struggled to staff those sites with bell ringers.”
Now, with new lockdown orders, the nonprofit is worried it may not reach its fundraising goals by the time the Red Kettle Campaign ends Dec. 24.”
Major Julius Murphy, Yuba-Sutter Corps officer for the Salvation Army, said as of Dec. 9, the Yuba-Sutter area had collected roughly $9,000 more than last year but officials worry that the generosity may be short lived this year due to the current stay-at-home order.
“There are not as many people out shopping due to the stay-at-home order so we anticipate that donations may go down in the next few weeks,” said Murphy.
Should that happen, the release said, the Salvation Army may have to reduce the services they provide.
According to Murphy, bell ringers can be found at several locations around the Yuba-Sutter area, including WalMart, Sam’s Club, Bel Aire, Raley’s and Grocery Outlet.
“Anything that people can donate is greatly appreciated,” said Murphy.
While the current stay-at-home order is in effect, Murphy said a safer way to make a donation is to visit https://deloro.salvationarmy.org/del_oro/virtual-red-kettle and click on “Yuba Sutter.”
“All of the funds given will stay in that community to help parents, children, seniors and anyone in need without discrimination,” it was stated in the release.
According to Murphy, the Salvation Army will be distributing toys and food to 550 families next week, an increase from the 330 families that signed up last year.
“That really shows the increase in need within the community,” said Murphy.