On Labor Day, the usually sleepy streets of Nicolaus will be lined with people cheering on several dozen parade participants, many of whom created their own floats.
The 30th annual Nicolaus Labor Day Parade kicks off at 10 a.m. on Sept. 2 along Marcum Road, but numerous other activities will be happening before, during and after the parade.
“Every year, there’s a theme and this year, it’s ‘Red, White and True,’” said Samantha Rouse, one of the organizers. “The kindergarten classes all create a float with that theme and they get really into it.”
Rouse, who has been living in the area for more than a decade and helping with the parade for the last couple of years, said the parade will have about 30 entries and about 1,000 attendees. The event helps raise funds for schools in the area.
“This is a collaboration between four schools – Marcum-Illinois Union Elementary, Pleasant Grove Elementary, Browns Elementary and East Nicolaus High schools,” she said. “We usually net about $8,000 and that gets split between the four schools so they each get about $2,000, plus they get to keep the proceeds from their booth sales.”
Various teams, clubs and groups within the schools will have booths that will help raise money on top of what’s raised overall.
“Each of the schools and various groups will have different food options,” Rouse said. “The high school always makes tacos, the cheerleaders are having a bake sale but there will be burgers, hot dogs and a lot more.”
There will also be a pancake breakfast, which starts at 7 a.m., along with live music and a mix of local vendors offering their flavor of arts and crafts.
“We usually have about 30 sign-ups for the parade entries and one entry can be a group that could be two to eight people, horses or cars,” she said. “We’ll have the Yuba-Sutter Royal Court, dignitaries like the sheriff, the supervisors and Assemblyman James Gallagher.”
Rouse said Shriners International will be there wearing fezzes, squeezed into tiny cars. There will also be three separate horse groups participating this year.
“Max Scheiber has been the parade announcer for all 30 years of the parade and he’ll be doing it again this year,” she said. “We have four judges from the area who will give out ribbons to the parade entry winners.”
She recommends people arrive early to avoid parking issues and said children should bring a bag as lots of candy will be thrown out from the parade participants to the audience.