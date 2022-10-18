A rededication ceremony of the Arboga Assembly Center Memorial Site and Interpretive Center will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
This free event is open to the public and hosted by Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture in collaboration with the Marysville Japanese American Citizens League.
The Arboga memorial site is located on Broadway Street just east of Feather River Boulevard in south Yuba County. The location is also listed on Google Maps. Grant funding to Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture from the California State Library and the Teichert Foundation made development of this park possible.
In the 1930s, the park’s location was the site of a migrant farm workers’ camp. It was quickly converted to temporarily house 2,500 area Japanese Americans while the U.S. government focused on building permanent “concentration” camps following the signing of Executive Order 9066 by President Franklin Roosevelt in 1942.
This led to the forced removal and incarceration of some 120,000 Americans of Japanese ancestry. These individuals, who were mostly U.S. citizens, had to abandon their jobs, homes, and lives to be sent to one of 10 camps scattered in desolate, remote regions of the country.
Over 30 years in the making, the Arboga site was designated a California State Historical Landmark in 2009, just prior to the original dedication ceremony held on Feb. 27, 2010.
The location is now owned by the Marysville Joint Unified School District, which helped establish a memorandum of understanding for development of the memorial site.
The rededication ceremony will feature a keynote presentation by a special guest and several prominent community figures who have worked to create the current memorial.
Stuart Gilchrist, an artist and Marysville city council member, served as the park’s designer and will be in attendance to speak about his inspiration for it, having grown up in the adjacent neighborhood.
Dan Turner, Yuba College’s welding instructor, worked with his students to create the metal barrack-shaped sculptures at the center of the site and will be there to share his view on the meaning of his work and the significance of the location. David Read, executive director of Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, will talk about the organization’s involvement with the project along with Sue Cejner-Moyers, president of the Yuba County Historic Resources Commission.
“The Arboga Assembly Center Memorial Site and Interpretive Center serves as a reminder of the impact the incarceration experience has had on families, on communities, and the country,” stated Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture. “It is an opportunity to educate others on the fragility of civil liberties in times of crisis, and the importance of remaining vigilant in protecting the rights and freedoms of all. The program will feature a guided tour of the Memorial Site which was completed in late 2021.”
The Arboga Assembly Center Memorial Site and Interpretive Center is located at 1110 Broadway St. in Olivehurst. For more information about this and other programs, contact Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture at 530-742-ARTS or email david@yubasutterarts.org.