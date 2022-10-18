Arboga1.jpg

A view of the Arboga Assembly Center Memorial Site and Interpretive Center in Olivehurst.

 Courtesy of David Read

A rededication ceremony of the Arboga Assembly Center Memorial Site and Interpretive Center will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday. 

This free event is open to the public and hosted by Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture in collaboration with the Marysville Japanese American Citizens League.

