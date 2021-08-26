Clerk-Recorder and Registrar of Voters Donna Johnston presented the redistricting process for county supervisorial lines on Tuesday during a Sutter County Board of Supervisors meeting.
Every 10 years, districts throughout the state, including boards of supervisors and school districts, are required to adjust district boundaries. Johnston said a delay in the release of 2020 Census data due to COVID-19 means the county is expecting to receive census data by Oct. 31. She said the deadline to adopt new maps is Dec. 15. The new maps are scheduled to become effective on Dec. 16 -- the first day for signatures in lieu for anyone running in the 2022 primary election. Johnston said counties usually have four months to update their voter registration databases, but this year will have days.
On Tuesday, the board unanimously approved scheduling four public hearings to keep the public informed on the process and allow for the public’s input. The county is required to schedule one of the public hearings in the evening or on the weekend.
Redrawn supervisorial districts must comply with the U.S. Constitution, California Constitution and the Voting Rights Act of 1965; must respect the geographies of local areas; must respect the geographies of cities; cannot favor or disfavor a political party; and must consider communities of interest.
Johnston said communities of interest are groups of people in a similar situation. Examples include people who work for the same employer, ethnic groups and those with similar lifestyles among others.
“We have received some legacy data which is not really workable at this point but gives us a rough idea of what the number of population is,” Johnston said on Tuesday. “... The raw legacy data did indicate that we only had a population growth in 10 years of five percent.”
Board of Supervisors chair Dan Flores asked Johnston if there would be a lot of change from the current district lines based on the legacy data.
“Not unless there are communities of interest that present themselves that may change some of the lines,” Johnston said in response.
Johnston presented an expected timeline for the redistricting process. Public hearings are scheduled for Sept. 28, Oct. 12, Nov. 4 and Nov. 16. The Nov. 4 meeting is slated to be an evening meeting. The rest are scheduled to be during regular board of supervisor meetings.