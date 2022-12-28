The Yuba County Library introduced another recycled fashion program on Tuesday, encouraging kids and their parents to upcycle old T-shirts into reusable tote bags.
Librarian Lindsay Johnson said that this craft was incorporated into the library’s program to teach kids how to recycle used or old materials to prevent waste. She believes that this program is especially useful if kids grow out of their clothes quickly.
“It’s a fun way to reuse something that might otherwise end up in a landfill,” she said.
This program applies some of the skills and concepts taught in a separate event held in October, which taught kids how to create new clothes and accessories out of recycled newspapers, Johnson said.
“These programs were established to help kids understand the concept of recycling and using old materials to make something new. The newspaper fashion program taught them some sewing basics and how to creatively repurpose old things. This T-shirt project is just something fun to do with recycled materials,” Johnson said.
Senior Library Technician Leah Madsen delivered instructions on how to create the tote bags. Kids were first asked to turn their T-shirt inside out and cut off the sleeves and neck along the seams to create handles for the bag. Then, they cut 1-inch strips along the bottom and tied the fringes together to seal their bag.
“It’s a nice project because there’s no sewing involved. Anyone can do it,” Madsen said. “People are given T-shirts all the time at schools, work and different events. If you grow out of one or you just don’t wear it that much, this is a good way to upcycle your shirt and prevent waste.”
Once Madsen was finished with the demonstration, participants were free to create as many bags as they liked. Madsen also encouraged participants to save their fabric scraps to create other fashion accessories like headbands.
Oriana Grey, a young participant, said that she plans to use her upcycled tote as a book bag to store all her library books and stuffed animals. Grey said that she plans to continue making tote bags out of old shirts at home.
“It would be a good idea to use for old T-shirts instead of sending them to Goodwill,” she said.
Johnson said that the Yuba County Library will continue to host craft projects with a focus on recycling in the new year. A beeswax candle making class will be held in mid-January to give kids an environmentally friendly craft to participate in, she said.