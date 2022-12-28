ToteBag.jpg

Participants learned how to upcycle old T-shirts into new, reusable tote bags for the Recycled Fashion program at the Yuba County Library on Tuesday.

 Courtesy of Yuba County Library

The Yuba County Library introduced another recycled fashion program on Tuesday, encouraging kids and their parents to upcycle old T-shirts into reusable tote bags.

Librarian Lindsay Johnson said that this craft was incorporated into the library’s program to teach kids how to recycle used or old materials to prevent waste. She believes that this program is especially useful if kids grow out of their clothes quickly. 

