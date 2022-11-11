Since the 1990s, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) has offered reduced-fee hunting and fishing licenses to both resident and nonresident disabled veterans, as per Fish and Game Code, section 7150. Any honorable discharge, disabled veteran with a 50% or greater service-connected disability who wants to go fishing or hunt birds or mammals in California is eligible. The 2023 Disabled Veteran or Recovering Service Member Sport Fishing License and the 2023 Disabled Veteran or Recovering Service Member Hunting License will cost $9.46 when purchased at a CDFW license agent. To prequalify for a disabled veterans hunting or fishing license, individuals must submit a letter from the Veteran’s Administration to a CDFW license sales office. Subsequent licenses may be purchased online or from a license sales agent.
Many California-based nonprofit organizations and groups offer special hunting and fishing opportunities for veterans throughout the year. A list of participating groups and programs can be found on the Recruit, Retain, Reactivate webpage at wildlife.ca.gov/R3 under both the “Hunting” and “Fishing” tabs. Please note, these are not complete lists and specific opportunities are not endorsed by CDFW.