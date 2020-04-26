With Californians driving less during the statewide stay-at-home order, car insurance companies were mandated by the state insurance commissioner to offer discounts and rebates to customers.
A recent special report from the University of California, Davis found that traffic-related injuries, accidents and deaths have been reduced by half since the stay-at-home order was issued. Since car insurance rates are determined by estimated risk, the insurance commissioner of California, Ricardo Lara, ordered insurance companies to offer a credit, premium reduction or return of premium to customers.
Insurance companies are offering discounts for the months of March and April, a 15 percent reduction for Geico customers and 25 percent for State Farm policyholders. Companies have 120 days from the April 13 order to comply, and the order could extend to May if needed.
Arun Aery, who owns an Allstate agency in Yuba City, said Allstate is providing 15 percent back on customers premiums for the months of April and May. He said between his 5,700 customers at his Yuba City and Lincoln offices, there have been 15-20 insurance adjustments, for people who are driving less and therefore need less coverage.
He recommends people keep the minimum car insurance required by the state regardless of if they are currently driving because it’s easier to keep the policy than go through the DMV at this time.
“Maybe ... if they don't drive, we drop the collision and comprehensive coverage and just keep minimum,” Aery said.
He also noted that there’s been a reduction in accident claims customers have filed. He said his offices have processed claims from accidents with wild animals, which Aery guesses is because animals are venturing onto roads with the reduction in traffic.
He said in addition to policy paybacks, Allstate is also offering payment deferments for customers who notify their agent of their inability to pay during this time.
“Allstate is deferring payments for the next two months,” Aery said. “Whatever the balance is after two months is equally divided into smaller payments.”
Carlos Santana, owner of Farmers Insurance Carlos Santana agency in Marysville, said Farmers is offering customers a 25 percent price reduction on their policies for the month of April. Santana said his agency is advising his approximately 500 auto customers to continue their policies, or contact his office if they have an issue making payments.
“For Farmers clients it’s (discount) going to be automatic, even if clients are calling in to say they can’t pay, we’re giving them an extra 30 days,” Santana said. “As long as they call in and let us know, we can make arrangements out for them.”
Santana said there’s been a huge reduction in the number of auto policy claims filed since the start of the stay-at-home order, and said he wasn’t sure if the discount was going to be extended into May as well.