Don Schrader is a member of the Museum of the Forgotten Warriors board of directors. Located in Yuba County, the museum is filled with uniforms and other artifacts from veterans who served in past wars.
A Vietnam veteran himself, Schrader believes days like Armed Forces Day are important to educate young people about the sacrifices made by veterans.
“The young people have no idea or no feeling about veterans and what went before them from the Civil War up,” Schrader said.
Today (Saturday) marks Armed Forces Day. In 1949, then Defense Secretary Louis Johnson announced the creation of an Armed Forces Day to replace separate Army, Navy and Air Force Days, according to Second Lt. Timothy Milbrath, public affairs officer with Beale Air Force Base.
“The single-day celebration stemmed from the unification of the armed forces under one agency, the Department of Defense,” Milbrath said.
Schrader said the museum will be open today and Monday and entry is free. Flags have been put up all around the museum in honor of Armed Forces Day.
He said he’s had people come through the museum who don’t know about the Vietnam War. Days like Armed Forces Day, Memorial Day and Veterans Day can help people learn about what’s come before them, Schrader said.
“It’s absolutely critical that we continue to maintain them,” Schrader said. “...We’ve got to keep these things alive.”
An effort is ongoing among local Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion posts to put a flag on every veterans grave in Yuba-Sutter, according to Schrader. He said that’s a great way people can honor veterans on Armed Forces Day or any day. He encouraged people to reach out to their local post or go to a local cemetery with flags. Many local cemeteries have sections devoted to military veterans.
“Go out to the cemeteries and actually participate with the people that are out there,” Schrader said. “Go out and honor those people.”
Yuba-Sutter Veteran Service Officer Marvin King Jr. said Armed Forces Day is distinctive from Memorial Day and Veterans Day. Memorial Day is meant to recognize those that have died wearing the uniform and Veterans Day is for recognizing those that wore the uniform during war.
“Armed Forces Day is to thank all of our active duty members and our veterans, no matter what time period they served or the personal cost that they paid,” King said.
He said the day has great significance to the Yuba-Sutter area because of the community’s relationship with Beale Air Force Base. Currently, there are approximately 11,000 people who work at the base.
Service members have been a part of the community since 1942 with the establishment of the Army base Camp Beale to the transferring to an Air Force base in 1948, according to Beale Military Liaison Council Chair Janice Nall.
She said less than 1 percent of the nation’s population voluntarily join the U.S. Armed Forces and those that do deserve respect.
“They are incredibly selfless and risk their lives daily to keep us safe now and in the future,” Nall said.
King said Beale’s 9th Reconnaissance Wing provides critical intelligence to the U.S. military and national leaders.
“Honoring our active duty military should be something we do all year long,” King said. “There is not a day that passes without a military member or a military unit being in harm’s way somewhere around the world.”
Nall said civilians can express their appreciation to service members and veterans by listening to their stories, learning more about the people and how they were shaped by their time in the military, and by volunteering or donating to organizations that support service members.
King said people can thank military members each time they see them and teach their children about the country’s history and the freedoms citizens’ can enjoy because of the sacrifices of others.
“Each of these rights and freedoms are protected by our military members and local law enforcement,” King said. “Without our active duty members to protect and defend these freedoms and our way of life, all we know and enjoy would end. During this Armed Forces Day, take the time to thank our military for their sacrifice and dedication to our nation.”