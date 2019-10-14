Jenny Cavaliere said she was “very, very fortunate,” that her business, High Sierra Beef in Oregon House, was not ruined by the Pacific Gas & Electric Company (PG&E) shutoff that began last Wednesday morning and lasted until Saturday for some in Yuba County.
Cavaliere had raw meat stored in seven freezers last week, but luckily her freezers held and the meat was not ruined. She said her power went off at 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday and came back on Friday at 4:30 p.m.
“Another day, it would have been compromised,” said Cavaliere, who has lived in Oregon House for 30 years.
The PG&E shutoff Oct. 9 at midnight included nearly 800,000 customers, including customers in Colusa and Yuba counties, due to extreme fire weather and a wind event. Yuba County public information officer Russ Brown said more than 8,000 people were affected in Yuba County including portions of east Marysville.
Crews began inspecting power lines last Thursday afternoon and began repairing damage and restoring people’s power. In a news release, PG&E said late Saturday morning that all customers in Yuba County had been restored. The approximately 1,800 affected in Colusa County were restored late Friday night.
Karolyn McCall lives on a 143-acre ranch in Dobbins where she raises sheep. She has experienced living without power for long stretches of time and is willing to deal with shutoffs.
“I can put up with this because I don’t want to see anyone hurt,” McCall said.
However, after the recent shutoffs she started researching the issue and has come to the conclusion that PG&E has “dropped the ball” in how it has handled the situation.
McCall’s power was out until late Friday night. She used a generator she bought from Costco this year and turned it on for 30 to 45 minutes in the morning to make coffee and cook food on an electric stove. In the evenings she ran it for two hours and said she had to scramble to get things like showering, laundry, cooking and watering done.
According to Yuba County Agricultural Commissioner Stephen Scheer, the agriculture industry in the foothills wasn’t really affected.
Yuba County District 5 Supervisor Randy Fletcher voiced displeasure about how PG&E has handled the shutoff and is worried about what the future holds if more extreme fire weather is in the forecast.
“This can’t continue to be the norm,” Fletcher said.
He questioned PG&E’s plan as not being effective and leaving too many people “up in the air” about when power would be turned back on. Fletcher used a generator at his home but said other county employees did not have that luxury.
“Camping the rest of my life is not what I had in mind,” Fletcher said.
The ACE Hardware store in Oregon House sold out of generators last Tuesday and Rick Douthit, who works for the store, said that while foot traffic is returning to normal, people are still coming in to buy parts to maintain their generators.
Douthit said people were caught off guard by the shutoffs because of the time of year. Most power outages occur in the foothills in the winter.
“The timing of it was terrible,” said Douthit, who bought a generator from the store for his home before ACE sold out.
While many people in the area have generators, some are old and not as safe and more likely to start fires, Douthit said.
Karleisa Rogacheski, with the National Weather Service Sacramento said there aren’t concerns this week for fire weather in the area. It is expected to be dry the first half of the week but on Wednesday evening into Thursday morning there is a low chance of rain in Yuba County and an increase in humidity.
Fletcher said he will be in meetings over the next month to determine what PG&E’s plans are other than shutting off power if weather conditions deteriorate again.
“When does this hit again and what are they going to do?” Fletcher said.