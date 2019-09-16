As the dust settles on the 86th annual Marysville Stampede, organizers are grateful for the community support and say the week-long series of events was a success.
Reno Rosser, who runs the Flying U Rodeo and organizes the Marysville Stampede, said it’s a team effort.
“We’ve got a great group of core volunteers,” Rosser said. “There are 11 people on the Friends of the Marysville Stampede committee and there are numerous others who make it all happen.”
Rosser spent Monday dismantling the fencing and other temporary structures in and around Cotton Rosser Arena in Marysville’s Beckwourth Riverfront Park.
“We had some top National Finals Rodeo competitors here over the weekend, which is huge for a small rodeo,” he said. “Stetson Wright is the number-one ranked all-around Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association rider (for bull riding and saddle bronc competitions).”
He said there was a world champion barrel racing competitor and that the event had a good turnout.
“We’ve just got preliminary numbers now but sponsorship was up, pre-ticket sales were up and attendance was up,” he said. “The challenge is that rodeos are growing but there aren’t enough rough stock competitors out there.”
As he and a team picked up from the two-day weekend event, Rosser said they’re already preparing for next year’s Marysville Stampede.
“We’re already gearing up for next year and it should be good because we won’t have any bridge or levee projects going on,” he said. “We had three things that made a big improvement this year that we haven’t done in previous years. We utilized a traditional rodeo method of promoting our partners by flying their flag around the arena. We had an improved interactive kids areas with more activities and we added more shade structures around the arena.”
Joe Ferrie purchased the Silver Dollar Saloon a few years ago from his parents and for many years, they’ve hosted the Silver Dollar Saloon After Party as part of the Marysville Stampede – this year was no different.
“We’ve been doing it the whole time since my family owned it,” he said. “We had a great turnout with about 500 people showing up.”
Ferrie said their catering director, Mary Flannery was at the kickoff party, they sponsored a table at Sodbusters on Friday, they set up for the after party on Saturday and his family attended the rodeo on Sunday.
“Reno (Rosser) was good about announcing the party we had planned and that really helped build the hype,” he said. “This year, we opened the whole thing up so people could go in and out more freely and that created a better area for people to mingle. We’re going to change things around to get most people possible at the party.”