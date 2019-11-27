The holidays provide the perfect opportunity for families to get together and catch up over an elaborate meal – turkey or ham, some sort of casserole, green beans, dinner rolls, and mashed potatoes and gravy. What is placed on the table typically varies depending on the family, but a lot goes into the planning and preparation and usually requires several pairs of hands.
That’s where Richard Eberle, 43, finds the most enjoyment over the holidays. Cooking for his family is something he looks forward to every year. This year he’s in charge of the turkey. He’s tried several different methods to getting it right over the years, but this time around he’s trying a dry brine.
“My mom and dad taught me how to cook. My wife is a great cook, too. I just love learning about it and finding new recipes,” Eberle said.
Each Thanksgiving, Eberle has the opportunity to celebrate what he is most thankful for. It’s a new year but what he’s most thankful for remains the same – his wife and four children, who range from 9 to 16 years old.
“I love them and the time we get to spend together,” Eberle said.
Eberle has worked for Yuba County for the past eight years. He is currently the auditor-controller, who oversees financial operations and is the chief accounting officer for the county.
“(My favorite part of the job is) finding ways to make the county government better, more productive, and best positioned to help meet the needs of the community,” he said.
Eberle is originally from the Pittsburgh, Penn., area but he has lived in the county for about 28 years. His family currently resides in Olivehurst. There’s something about Yuba County that gives him hope for the future.
“From a county perspective, I have felt for a while that Yuba County is poised for something amazing. I see bits and pieces of things, feel an undercurrent, or hear whispers of feelings,” Eberle said. “I am part of LEAD Yuba-Sutter (through the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce) and I get a chance to see some amazing projects and get to see foundations being laid for a strong future. Yuba County is full of spectacular potential. The people in this community love Yuba County and their passion will propel us to new heights. I am excited to see what will come.”
There’s not much that keeps Eberle up at night. He’s thankful for every day and uses the stressful times in his past as an opportunity to learn an important lesson – whatever that might be.
“Things happen,” he said. “I choose how to respond to what comes. I try, sometimes unsuccessfully, but I try to take the perspective ‘all things will work out in the end; if it doesn’t work out, it isn’t the end.’”