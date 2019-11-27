Sue Patane, 68, has been her own boss for most of her adult life.
The former competitive springboard diver opened her own gymnastic center in Yuba City in 1975, which she ran for almost 10 years, teaching more than 10,000 children.
“I’m proud of the fact that I had an impact on people’s lives,” Patane said.
When she sold the center and started her own public relations firm, SLP Communications, in 1983, she had to deal with a male-dominated business environment that didn’t take her seriously. She said people did not see her as a business woman, but saw her as a gymnastic coach.
Patane described the area as being “fairly conservative” and not having outspoken or outgoing female leaders, when she first entered the public relations field.
She built her firm up and had as many as 11 employees working for her. While she was growing her public relations office, she worked with Beale Air Force Base and the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce to increase the base’s impact on the local community. Part of that work was increasing the number of base contracts community businesses received.
Patane said she was one of the first women to be involved with Beale who was not a spouse of a serviceman and, as a result, ran into some men who didn’t think she should be involved with the base.
“It was difficult and it was challenging,” Patane said. “Hard to be taken seriously.”
Despite that, Patane coordinated with the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Committee and the Beale Military Liaison Council in stopping the base from being closed and in expanding it.
At the height of her firm’s influence in the area her biggest clients were the Yuba Water Agency, Larry Geweke Ford and Yuba-Sutter Transit. In addition, her firm was involved with dozens of political campaigns in Yuba-Sutter from city council members to superior court judges.
She left the area in 1995 to work as a community outreach and government relations director for a waste management company in Southern California.
In 2012 she returned to the north state and currently works mining operations to get permits for mining sites. She enjoys the work because she is once again self-employed and can work from anywhere. Her proximity to the Sacramento International Airport allows her to travel easily to meet with clients.
As she reflected on her time as a business owner from starting in 1983 to now, some things still apply.
“I also believe that it takes a special person to be an entrepreneur,” Patane said.
She said she appreciates the “great group of women” she still works with, who are continuously working to support women in the community.