Gloomy, rainy days will persist through the first full week of March in the area.
The National Weather Service alerted motorists of wet roads Monday morning, as showers returned to the Sacramento region.
Katrina Hand, a meteorologist with the weather service, said rain totals from Monday to Wednesday morning are expected between a quarter to half an inch. Heavier rain will follow, she said, as a warmer and wetter atmospheric river enters the region late Thursday and into the weekend.
It’s still a few days too early to tell, Hand said, but an inch and a half to 3 inches were expected Thursday to Sunday, with the heaviest rainfall on Friday.
There are some flooding concerns later in the week and into the weekend. Hand advised motorists to be aware of standing water and local ponding on roadways, slick roads and increased travel times. There may also be increased creek and river levels, she said, below 4,000 feet.
Forecasts also show rain and snow showers will dust the Sacramento region Wednesday morning with potential thunderstorms today. Those in the mountains and foothills may also experience difficulty traveling due to snow in some areas.
