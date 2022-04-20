Sutter, Colusa, and Yolo counties have consolidated their child support services into one regional body known as the Colusa, Sutter and Yolo Regional Child Support Agency. The agency is now announcing a change of location for its Yuba City office. This change will go into effect as of Monday, May 9, and the new office will be located at 1007 Live Oak Blvd., Suite B2, in Yuba City.
The mission of the Colusa, Sutter and Yolo Regional Child Support Agency is to promote self-sufficiency and the well-being of children by establishing parentage and financial support. The agency said it will help parents fulfill their responsibilities to their child by providing the following services:
– Establishing parentage
– Locating parents
– Requesting child support and medical support orders from the court
– Establishing and enforcing child support orders
– Modifying child support orders
– Collecting and distributing child support
Colusa, Sutter and Yolo Regional Child Support Agency said that parents with children who are no longer in a relationship with the other parent are welcome to talk with them about their rights to child support. The agency is available to help all parents navigate the child support process from beginning to end, whether the parents are married or not, live in different states, or are even in a different country.
To learn more, parents can call 1-866-901-3212 or stop by the office.