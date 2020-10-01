For a second straight day, unhealthy air from regional fires was affecting outdoor activities, including the cancelation of Yuba College’s outdoor conditioning work on Thursday, according to women’s soccer coach Cristina Baggio.
Baggio, whose team practices Tuesdays and Thursdays in preparation for a January restart of fall sports, is hopeful that her team can return to phase one conditioning next week.
Air quality registered around 150 for a second straight day, which reads unhealthy for most people outdoors.
The National Weather Service is calling for heat- and smoke-related conditions through the weekend, with highs forecast anywhere from 10 to 15 degrees above normal.
The weather service expects the heat wave to peak today.
In the valley, temperatures are expected to reach low triple-digits, while the Sierra Nevada Foothills should prepare for breezy north to east winds ranging from 20-30 mph through the day.
The state grid operator is calling for a flex alert for a second straight day, asking customers to reduce power usage from 3 to 10 p.m., according to a tweet from Pacific Gas & Electric Marketing and Communications Principal Paul Moreno.
Moreno said there are many ways to reduce power and put less pressure on the state grid. Moreno recommends setting home air conditioners at 78 degrees or higher, using fans and avoiding using large appliances such as a washer/dryer, dishwasher and ovens during the flex alert.
Cal Fire’s report on Thursday regarding some of the fires burning in Northern California:
– Zogg Fire, Shasta County, has burned 55,303 acres and is 26 percent contained. Four have died and evacuation orders remain in place.
– Glass Fire, burning in Napa and Sonoma County, is just 5 percent contained and has charred 56,781 acres as of Thursday. All evacuation orders remain in effect with additional orders in progress.
– The North Complex fire in Plumas County northeast of Oroville is 79 percent contained and has burned over 316,000 acres.
– The Lightning Complex burning in Butte, Tehama and Glenn County is 97 percent contained and has burned 19,609 acres.
– Both the LNU and SCU Lightning Complex fires are fully contained as of Thursday.