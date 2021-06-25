Preparations are underway for the third annual Yuba-Sutter Regional Fireworks Show to light up the night sky on the Fourth of July.
Yuba City Mayor Marc Boomgaarden, who has spearheaded the event with Marysville City Councilman Brad Hudson since its inception, said the display will take place at Beckwourth Riverfront Park in Marysville starting at approximately 9:30 p.m.
Hudson said the 20-25 minute show will include well over 1,000 firework shells. Organizers have requested that the show be displayed at a maximum of 500 feet so it can be seen around the area.
“It will be easily visible from both sides of the river,” said Boomgaarden.
Hudson said PYRO Spectaculars North, Inc. – who have done the show the past two years in addition to many Gold Sox games – will be facilitating the show again this year and the Marysville Fire Department will conduct inspections of the park prior to the show in addition to monitoring the area during the show to ensure there are no fire hazards, especially considering the conditions following a dry winter season.
Boomgaarden said the soccer field at the park will open at 4:30 p.m. and the community is welcome to bring lawn chairs, blankets and barbecues to enjoy the afternoon before the fireworks show begins.
“People are welcome to come out, find their spot, barbecue and have fun with their family prior to the display,” said Hudson. “We just ask that everyone be courteous and clean up after themselves.”
A VIP area will also be set up near the launch site for employees of local agencies and sponsors. The area will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis.
Both organizers said those that attend the event are not permitted to bring fireworks of any kind into the park.
“This is already a busy time for fire departments and we want to keep this a fun and safe event,” said Hudson.
Because the Fourth of July falls on a three-day weekend, Boomgaarden said organizers are expecting full attendance at the soccer fields prior to the show.
Hudson said while he and Boomgaarden are still involved with the preparations this year, they have handed the financial reins to the city of Marysville, who have been working with local sponsors to collect the $25,000 needed to fund the fireworks display.
Sponsors this year include the city of Marysville, Yuba City, Yuba County, Sutter County, Cal Water and Hilbers Inc.
More information about the show can be found on the City of Marysville, California Facebook page (@marysville.ca.us) as it becomes available.