For the past several weeks, jurisdictions in the region have been receiving notices from the Regional Housing Authority about its decision to cancel agreements meant to provide ways for low-income residents to improve their homes.
Under the direction of Executive Director Gustavo Becerra, the Regional Housing Authority (RHA) sent letters to affected jurisdictions notifying them of the agency’s decision to no longer participate in a program that helped facilitate deferred loans that were essential in helping low-income individuals and families rehabilitate their homes.
According to one former employee of the RHA, the agency would contract with any given jurisdiction and when funds were made available, the RHA would reach out to organizations to get people to call and sign up for a waiting list that would allow them to fix or improve certain parts of their home.
The former employee said health and safety improvements were generally the most important items that needed attention, with energy conservation, building code violations, and general home improvements also being requested.
Once signed up, the RHA would manage that list and help facilitate the improvement process. The former employee said the RHA would take a loan package that it created to a jurisdiction and that jurisdiction would loan the money.
The person said a homeowner would sign a contract for deferred payments with simple interest that does not compound. Payment would only be due if the homeowner moved out or passed away or at the end of 30 years, the former employee said. If needed, the payment period could be extended.
The RHA serves several area jurisdictions including Yuba, Sutter, Colusa and Nevada counties and the cities of Yuba City, Live Oak and Colusa. Under the agreements that were canceled, other jurisdictions also were affected by Becerra’s decisions, including Marysville and Butte and Lake counties.
According to Beckie Flores, former manager of the Planning and Community Development Department within the RHA, two programs under the department, the Housing Rehabilitation Program and the First-Time Homebuyer Program, were dropped by Becerra. Flores resigned from her position with the RHA in late December after being with the agency for more than 13 years.
Flores said these were mission-oriented programs and the RHA started these programs nearly 20 years ago because it was consistent with the agency’s mission.
“They were near and dear to my heart,” Flores said of the programs. “… When you can assist somebody that’s struggling for just decent shelter and you’re able to get them in a situation where they’re better than where they’re at, that’s gratifying for me.”
She described Monday a situation in which a family of five had resorted to living in a tent in another family’s backyard because of their inability to find affordable housing. She credited the dropped programs within RHA for eventually helping to provide that family a home.
“Those families are the ones we serve day in and day out,” Flores said. “… It’s a very tangible result. You don’t always see that.”
While Flores did confirm that the decision to drop the programs laid at the feet of Becerra, she said she wasn’t sure if the RHA board needed to be involved with those decisions.
“It’s not something he would typically take to the board,” Flores said. “Whether the board wanted to see that, I don’t know. … He did not take it to the board.”
Jurisdictions impacted
One of the jurisdictions that former employees of the RHA said was severely impacted by the decision is Marysville. According to one source who wished to remain anonymous out of fear of retribution, the RHA played a key role in these programs because it facilitated these loans in a more cost-effective manner than a private for-profit company would.
“A jurisdiction would have to find someone else to help with the loans since the RHA closed the program. It’s hard to find somebody to do what RHA does – such as verifying income and other things related to getting projects done,” said the source. “It’s hard to find a private company with the necessary skill set to do the work that RHA does. Money that jurisdictions use could be lost as a result of this.”
Because of Becerra and the RHA’s decision, the person said Marysville probably lost around eight to 14 potential rehabilitation projects. These are projects that would have contributed to the beautification of the area, thus making it more attractive to further residential and commercial development.
The Appeal received letters that some of the jurisdictions received from the RHA and its plans to discontinue its support of these loans. According to the letters, Becerra claims that staffing changes are the reason for the termination.
In his letter to Yuba City, Becerra said, “As a result of recent staff changes at Regional Housing Authority, we regret to inform that [sic] you that we are terminating the Intergovernmental Agency Agreement entered into as of November 19, 2019, between the City of Yuba City and Regional Housing Authority. The termination will be effective thirty (30) days from the date of this letter at which time all housing rehabilitation and homebuyer assistance program administration services will cease and any pertinent records and/or files will be returned to the city. Any final invoices will also be submitted to the city no later than March 7, 2022.”
Becerra had a similar reason in his letter to Butte County.
It read, “As a result of recent staff changes at Regional Housing Authority, we regret to inform that [sic] you that we intend to terminate the Intergovernmental Agency Agreements entered into as of December 11, 2018 and January 12, 2021, between the County of Butte and Regional Housing Authority. The terminations will be effective once all County-approved projects that are currently under construction are completed. In the meantime, we will no longer be able to accept new applications for single-family housing rehabilitation and/or single-family housing reconstruction.”
Ben Moody, Development Services director for Yuba City, said because of RHA’s decision, the city will need to look for other organizations to help run the program that helped low-income homeowners.
“Short term, the change impacts the pending applications and waitlists of potential qualifying residents,” Moody said in an email to the Appeal. “However, long term the City is currently reaching out to other consultants/organizations as to whether they can help manage the program on the City’s behalf. Additionally, staff is looking at options to possibly modify existing Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) programs, to be able to administer similar rehabilitation projects for qualifying residents, i.e. seniors, disabled persons, and individuals that earn less than 80% of the medium area income.”
In Marysville, City Manager Jim Schaad said the city hopes to find a solution after RHA made its decision known in a Jan. 6 letter.
“The City entered into an agreement with the Regional Housing Authority on December 7, 2021 in which the Authority would administer $1,000,000 of HOME funds granted by the State’s Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD).” Schaad said in an email. “On January 6, the Authority notified the City that they would be terminating the agreement. This came as a bit of a surprise to the City and is obviously disappointing news. The City does not currently have the staff resources to undertake these tasks but will be looking for entities that have the background and expertise to effectively administer the program rather than relinquishing the funding to the State.
“Though we are in the preliminary stages, the City hopes to find a solution to administer this valuable program, which assists low/moderate income homeowners whose residences are in need of repairs/improvements/reconstruction, have health and safety deficiencies, can benefit from increased energy efficiency, or require modifications to meet ADA requirements or building codes.”
Butte County also said it was looking for another entity to help with administering the programs that RHA handled.
“We have worked collaboratively with Regional Housing Authority for over 15 years and have appreciated the attention and dedication they have given to Butte County residents through the single-family rehabilitation program,” said Casey Hatcher, Deputy Chief Administrative Officer for Butte County. “The County understand(s) RHA’s decision to discontinue offering these services as RHA has indicated the cost to run the program exceeds what is allowable for reimbursement from the State grant funding sources. We appreciate that RHA ran these programs for so many years with a mission focused on helping Butte County residents maintain home ownership. The County is working on a request for proposals to find a new vendor to administer the program so these services may continue to be available to residents.”
‘Unsustainable losses’
When the Appeal reached out to Becerra seeking comment on what the RHA was doing and its decision to no longer help with administering rehabilitation programs, he simply said it was not cost effective.
“The individual Cities and Counties still have the authority to administer them on their own behalf. The decision to discontinue our administration of these programs is purely fiscal, the allowed fees are not sufficient to cover the staffing costs (salaries/benefits),” Becerra said in an email to the Appeal. “Our other low-income properties and programs have had to subsidize these administrative costs. That reduces our ability to replace roofing, flooring, appliances, etc. to provide quality housing to our most vulnerable residents.”
Flores clarified this by saying there are cap amounts put in place by the state and federal government to pay general administrative costs. She confirmed that the amount that is put in for those caps is not enough to recoup the eventual total costs of the programs.
“He’s not wrong” that it makes good business sense, Flores said, but she thinks there could have been a plan to phase out contracts.
Flores said, at best, the department could break even with the amount of money needed to keep the programs going. However, she said if employees had to take leave for any reason, then costs would exceed what was expected.
“He is correct, other programs had to pick that up,” Flores said.
Sources familiar with the RHA and the Planning and Community Development Department that handled the loans associated with the programs said Becerra’s decision doesn’t make sense and that money or costs should not have played a factor. They claim his decision to ultimately shut down the programs was a surprise.
“I did not see this coming,” said one former employee who asked to remain anonymous.
The person said that when Becerra worked in the department as a manager, that costs did not seem to be an issue.
“We always had to fight for everything,” the person said.
The former employee also alleged that Becerra was cutting staff at the RHA to, among other things, give himself a raise.
“When Gus became director he decided he didn’t want staff to work on affordable housing development projects because he didn’t want employees to bring up development funds in union negotiations, so he has taken that work from the Planning and Community Development Department, starving them of development work, and has given that work only to management and himself,” the former employee said. “He is using those development funds for his own personal gain, and not allowing development funds to benefit the entire agency. As you can see from the pay scale and Board documents, the Executive Director has received an immediate $57,000 raise and has built in raises every year until 2025.”
Flores contends that’s not true and that Becerra isn’t the type of person to do something like that at the expense of other programs or departments within RHA.
“That’s a bit of a stretch,” Flores said. “Gus is not doing anything along those lines, to my knowledge. … He’s not that kind of guy. He’s not a bad guy in that way.”
The anonymous former employee also alleged that the proper steps weren’t taken for alleged department closures.
“As you know, the CFO of RHA Marco Cruz, said the PCD Department closed down as of January 20th, yet he didn’t take that for Board Approval. Any departments to be shut down have to be approved by the Board,” the former employee said. “Why is he saying that it was shut down as of January 20th? There are rules that they are supposed to adhere to, and the Union has to be informed about departments being shut down as well. Why would the Planning and Community Development Department be shut down, or have any staff be laid off … when there are a list of development projects? It is PCD’s job to do development, but the Director is keeping that for himself and management so they can get big raises. Gustavo Becerra already has his $57,000 with additional built in raises until 2025.”
Flores said the claim about the department being shut down was a misstatement.
“To my knowledge, the department was not shut down,” Flores said. “I have no knowledge of that.”
During a board meeting last week, Becerra and board member and Yuba County Supervisor Randy Fletcher both again pointed to money being the reason for the RHA’s decision.
Becerra said there were “unsustainable losses.” Fletcher said it made “sense financially” for the RHA to make its decision.
Another former employee, though, spoke during the meeting to address those cost concerns and others. In a letter obtained by the Appeal, Maria Conrique, a specialist with the Planning and Community Development Department, said singling out the department for monetary reasons didn’t add up.
“The Executive Director sent a letter to our Union last October specifically singling out PCD stating that PCD does not cover their expenses and continuously runs in a deficit, and the PCD can’t afford a raise,” Conrique said in her letter. “... This letter was extremely upsetting. Shortly after, Beckie (Flores) gave her resignation, leaving Sonja and I left in PCD. After Beckie resigned, the Director canceled all contacts for the first-time home buyer and housing rehabilitation programs. This includes Camp Fire survivors who were waiting for assistance, and residents of the City of Marysville who had been on the wait list for years. … Not only did the termination of these contracts hurt low income families, it also disappointed the cities and counties we have worked with for years.”
Conrique later in the letter pointed to Becerra’s time spent with the Planning and Community Development Department.
“The Director states that PCD does not cover their expenses and continuously runs in a deficit. When Gus was manager of PCD, the work we did in PCD was enough to cover a total of five people at the time, and now the department consisted of only three people,” Conrique said. “I was told by my manager that we had met our numbers to cover PCD costs, so I don’t understand why there was a need for singling out the PCD stating that we don’t meet our costs.”
Conrique said the development funds that the RHA was receiving should have been more than enough to keep staff employed within her department. She accused Becerra of contributing to low worker morale and, like the other former employee said, only thinking of himself.
“It is my belief that the Director has chosen to do this so that the development dollars will not be brought up in Union negotiations. We are the Planning and Community DEVELOPMENT Department, yet our work is given to management,” Conrique told the RHA board. “Last October you approved Gus’ raise of approximately $57,000 with built in cost of living increases through 2025. Is this why our department is being shut down? The morale of RHA staff has hit rock bottom.”
Conrique said instead of any appreciation for the work she and others did during the ongoing pandemic, they were told they were lucky to have a job.
“I also don’t find it appropriate for the Director to talk badly about the Union to RHA staff,” Conrique said. “He has made many comments discouraging union membership and I believe that this has caused a major divide in the agency, yet when he was an employee he was a member.”
Flores said even though she resigned, the programs could have continued within the department.
“Sonja and Maria could have kept the program going,” Flores said. “They could have carried that torch. I’m so sad that he decided it was time to wrap it up.”