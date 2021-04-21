The Regional Housing Authority is looking to fill a vacancy on its Board of Commissioners.
Commissioners establish the policies under which the organization conducts its business, seeing that the policies are being followed by the employees and ensuring that the enterprise is successful.
The authority is in need of a Sutter County resident with time to maintain representation at regularly scheduled meetings.
The Regional Housing Authority Board of Commissioners meet on the first and third Wednesday each month at 12:15 p.m. Commissioners receive a $50 stipend for each meeting attended.
An appointment to the board can be made as early as April 30.
Applications can be obtained and submitted online at https://bit.ly/32CHq7L. They can also be mailed to the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors, 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A, Yuba City, CA 95993.
For more information about the Regional Housing Authority, go to www.regionalha.org.