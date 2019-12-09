County jails have struggled to meet the needs of an increasing number of inmates experiencing behavioral and mental health issues.
A large percentage of Yuba County Jail inmates fall into that category, said Robert Bendorf, county administrator, and treatment and housing for them have been the two biggest challenges.
Yuba-Sutter officials, along with officials from eight other regional jurisdictions, are considering partnering on a regional mental health correctional facility as a means to providing effective treatment and discharge planning for those experiencing mental or behavioral health conditions in hopes of facilitating their successful transition back into society and reducing recidivism.
“This has been an ongoing discussion between the 10 counties since summer 2018 as numerous counties are struggling with how to classify and address the folks with behavioral health issues in county jail,” Bendorf said. “Through those discussions, we thought that the best route to take was to see if it’s even feasible for the counties to partner to build a facility that could house those with mental and behavioral health issues.”
A regional approach to the issue would be more cost effective for all involved. The counties that are considering partnering together on a feasibility study include Amador, Contra Costa, El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Sacramento, Solano, Sutter, Yolo and Yuba.
CGL Companies, LLC was selected to conduct the feasibility study, which will look at what it would take to open and operate such a facility that assesses, treats and provides ongoing services to inmates with moderate to serious mental health conditions who may be in a pre- or post-disposition phase of the criminal court process. If approved by all of the partnering jurisdictions, the company will develop a report over the next few months that lays out a treatment model and cost/benefit analysis.
Yuba County’s portion for the first phase of the study – each county’s cost depends on its population – would be approximately $11,100, should supervisors confirm their partnership at today’s meeting.
Sutter County’s share for the first phase of the study would be approximately $13,900. County Administrator Steve Smith said the Sutter County board and sheriff are aware of the feasibility study and will be updated pending Sacramento County’s approval of the contract, which will likely be decided next week.
If the 10 counties were to move forward with the project after a study is conducted, construction of the facility would still likely be a few years out, Bendorf said.
“Collaboration is key here in order for all the counties to have some success in having a more cost-effective approach in addressing the needs,” he said. “We have to be collaborative and proceed together in exploring this opportunity.”
The Yuba County Board of Supervisors will receive a presentation on the proposed project during its 9 a.m. meeting today at the Yuba County Government Center – 915 Eighth St., Marysville.