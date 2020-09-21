A regional reality television program will be wrapping up production in Yuba City on Friday, Sept. 25, with an open mic performance at Steele House Coffee. The public is welcome to attend.
“Yolo YoYo’s,” follows creator Chris Hennessy, a Yolo County filmmaker, TV producer and author, and his daughter Hannah, a sixth grader, and her friends on “adventures” around the region.
“Episodes feature the cast’s mostly unscripted and unrehearsed interactions with people and situations they encounter while out and about at various locations, venues and events,” according to the show’s Facebook page.
Hennessey said the segment being filmed in Yuba City will include several other local performers and will be featured in an upcoming episode.
“There’s nothing I enjoy more than spending time with Hannah,” said Hennessy. “The vibe that reverberates throughout the car when we head out to film for the show – with her friends, doing what we love to do – it’s priceless.”
Hennessy said season one of the show was a hit on Facebook, reaching an audience of more than 125,000, and was also recently awarded the Best New TV Series 2019 by Sacramento Channel 18. Season two is anticipated to debut in January on Facebook, Sacramento Channel 18, and Davis TV Channel 15.
For more information, visit the Yolo YoYo’s Facebook page.