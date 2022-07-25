A Butte County woman who obtained more than $77,000 in federal disaster relief funds and assistance after falsely claiming her Paradise home was destroyed in the 2018 Camp Fire was sentenced Monday to a year and a day in federal prison.

Deborah Frances Laughlin, 66, of Magalia appeared in federal court in Sacramento in a wheelchair before Senior U.S. District Judge William B. Shubb, who rejected pleas from her lawyer that Laughlin be sentenced to time served — eight days — or home confinement because of her health ailments.

Tags

Recommended for you