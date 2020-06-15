LOS ANGELES – The number of coronavirus cases in California surged last week, with record tallies reported on consecutive days.
But the spike still does not account for tens of thousands of people who have attended protests over the past few weeks across the state, many demanding police reforms in the wake of George Floyd’s death.
That’s largely due to the fact that people do not typically get tested for the virus before evidence of symptoms, which can take up to 14 days to appear, and because of the lag time between testing and reported results.
It is possible, however, that this week’s case counts will include numbers from the protests, which began after Floyd’s death on May 25.
On Monday, there were more than 152,000 COVID-19 infections and over 5,000 deaths related to the virus in the state. Nearly half the number of cases are in Los Angeles County, which also accounts for nearly 60% of all deaths.
Officials are encouraging residents to take a proactive approach. Protesters and people who have attended a large gathering in recent weeks, especially those who came into contact with a person not wearing a face mask for more than 15 minutes, have been encouraged to get tested for the virus. Though many protesters have worn face masks, it is nearly impossible to avoid coming in contact with crowds.