A Northern California high school says it is investigating after an alleged inappropriate, politically charged question appeared on a quiz last week.
Justin Cutts, principal of Whitney High School in Rocklin, wrote in a letter to parents that “students, families and the Rocklin community have raised concern about the class assignment,” which was a quiz given by a social science teacher Thursday. The teacher was not identified.
“While personnel matters will remain confidential, appropriate disciplinary steps will be taken,” Cutts wrote in the letter, sent Friday.
The principal’s letter came shortly after an image — allegedly a screenshot of the quiz, which was administered electronically — quickly went viral on social media. The post showed a multiple-choice question with the prompt: “A group of complete idiots.”
The four multiple-choice options were allegedly: “KKK,” “all of Florida,” “Fox news” and “Texans.”
Users sharing the image complained of political bias on the teacher’s part.
“As always, Whitney High School is committed to investigate any campus incident that may make a group of students feel uncomfortable so the Wildcat family can grow from them as we continue to become a strong family through shared experiences,” the principal’s letter concluded.