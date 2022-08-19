A man was killed early Tuesday on Highway 162 when the vehicle he was riding in rolled down a steep embankment, the California Highway Patrol reported.

According to the CHP, a 28-year-old Yuba City man was heading eastbound on Hwy 162 around 1:20 a.m. Aug. 16 in a red, 1996 Ford Ranger with a 44-year-old man in the passenger seat.

