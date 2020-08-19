SAN FRANCISCO – A series of fast-moving fires in the San Francisco Bay Area and elsewhere in Northern California – many caused by intense lightning storms – exploded overnight, burning homes and causing thousands to flee.
The newest fires stretched from the wine country to the Santa Cruz Mountains, moving with ferocious speed amid an intense heat wave that also has brought rolling blackouts. Smoke from the fires has caused terrible air quality across the region.
Many of the fires were believed to have been caused by lightning strikes. Northern and Central California began experiencing an unusually active sequence of largely dry lightning strikes Sunday morning, the most widespread and violent in recent memory in the Bay Area on one of the hottest nights in years, according to Daniel Swain, a climate scientist with the University of California, Los Angeles and the National Center for Atmospheric Research.
Over the last 72 hours, there have been more than 10,800 lightning strikes statewide, causing roughly 367 new fires, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire.
The rapid outbreak of new blazes has stretched the state’s firefighting resources to their limit.
Jeremy Rahn, the lead Cal Fire public information officer for the LNU Lightning Complex fire, said Wednesday that the state had already requested 375 additional fire engines as well as additional hand crews from out-of-state agencies, and hired “nearly all available private firefighting ‘call when needed’ aircraft in the western United States.”
“The size and complexity at which these incidents are burning is challenging all aspects of emergency response,” he said during a media briefing Wednesday.
Solano County was facing serious threat after fire caused residents to flee overnight and burned homes and other structures.
Officials have ordered the evacuation of the western edge of Vacaville – a city of 100,000 residents about halfway between San Francisco and Sacramento – in the area of Alamo Drive north of Interstate 80 and west of North Orchard Avenue, according to a Facebook post by Vacaville police. The Vacaville Fire District also ordered evacuations of Pleasants Valley Road, which lies west of the city, and the English Hills area north of the city.
A KPIX-TV reporter on Pleasants Valley Road, with flames visible on hills in the background, described windy conditions and embers blowing toward the south. The reporter tweeted a video of a home burning off Pleasants Valley Road.
The blaze threatening Vacaville was among a number of fires constituting the LNU Lightning Complex fire, which has burned more than 46,000 acres in Napa, Sonoma and Solano counties. The largest blazes within the LNU Lightning Complex include the Hennessey and Gamble fires, which began in the mountains east of the northern Napa Valley and west of Lake Berryessa.
As of Wednesday morning, 50 structures had been destroyed, 50 more had been damaged and 1,900 were threatened, fire officials said.
At 11 a.m. PDT, officials issued an evacuation order covering parts of Napa County, warning of an “immediate threat to life.” An evacuation warning has also been issued for portions of Sonoma County.
Another rapidly growing fire was burning in the mountains southwest of Silicon Valley, on the border of San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties.
Evacuations were ordered around Big Basin Redwoods State Park, Ano Nuevo State Park, Butano State Park and Pescadero Creek Park. The CZU August Lightning Complex – which consists of 22 fires – has burned at least 10,000 acres and forced the evacuation of more than 22,000 people, officials said Wednesday.