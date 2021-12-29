LOS ANGELES — Helen Cordova has celebrated two COVID-19 vaccinations in her family this month.
Her mother got a booster on her 66th birthday, then headed to a boisterous family dinner at Chili’s, something that wasn’t possible last winter when both indoor and outdoor dining were banned.
A few days later, Cordova’s newly eligible 5-year-old niece got her first dose after being promised a lollipop.
Those shots — among more than 62 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine that have now been administered in California — were so easy to get that they were practically mundane.
How things have changed since Cordova, a 33-year-old nurse practitioner from the San Fernando Valley, got her own Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
A year ago this month, Cordova became the first person in California outside a clinical trial to get a COVID-19 vaccination, making history at a time when the virus was overwhelming hospitals and the first precious doses were limited to those most at risk: older people and front-line healthcare workers.
“I remember that hope I felt when I got the vaccine because it was probably the darkest period of the pandemic,” said Cordova, who treated COVID patients in the intensive care unit at Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center at the time.
The day the first shots in the United States were administered — Dec. 14, 2020 — marked a hopeful new chapter in the pandemic.
Ballparks and fairgrounds were quickly converted to mass vaccination clinics. Infections and deaths plummeted for months as the highly effective inoculations became widely available. Business restrictions and mask mandates lifted. Schools reopened.
But the vaccine anniversary is bittersweet.
This month, the U.S. death toll from the coronavirus topped 800,000. Cases and hospitalizations are rising again because of the Delta and Omicron variants. Vaccinations, hampered by political divisiveness and rampant misinformation, have stalled.
Over the last year, “there have been some tremendous successes, not the least of which is the fact that these vaccines are universally available in the U.S.,” said UCLA epidemiologist Dr. Timothy Brewer. “We went from identifying a new pathogen to a vaccine in under a year. That would have been unheard of even five years ago.”
But “one of the big tragedies of the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S.,” he said, is the politicization of masks and vaccines that hastened too much preventable sickness and death.
In California, 67% of the population is fully vaccinated. Millions of people who are eligible for the shot have not received a single dose — and they are, increasingly, hardliners who say they never will.
But it is important to acknowledge how far things have come, Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said in an interview. In L.A. County alone, more than 16 million doses have been administered, according to The Times’ vaccine tracker. That’s a number Ferrer called staggering and the result of a “herculean effort.”
“We had so much scarcity at the beginning; people were waiting months for their doses,” she said. “Now, you come to a site, you don’t have to wait to get vaccinated.
“I feel like we were very hopeful last December, and we’re very hopeful this December. We know these vaccines are super powerful, even with the threat of Omicron ... [and] we owe a lot of credit to the bravery of those initial people.”
Cordova got the vaccine in front of news cameras, with Gov. Gavin Newsom standing beside her in a surgical mask.
At first, she didn’t even want the shot, fearing it was developed too quickly.
“I was like, that is too fast. I don’t trust it. How are we going to know what it’s going to do? Others can go ahead, and I’ll watch,” Cordova recalled.
She changed her mind after talking with colleagues and reading data from the vaccines’ clinical trials. And after she considered the hell she had witnessed in the COVID intensive care unit.
In March 2020, Cordova was working at Kaiser while juggling her final semester at UCLA, where she was studying to become a nurse practitioner.
At the start of each shift, she and her colleagues would gather in a conference room and get their patient assignments. One day, she and a few other nurses were held back as others left. They were told they would be working in the new COVID unit.
“I just remember feeling a bit of shock, then just nerves, and uneasiness because we didn’t know anything about the virus. Zero,” she said.
Cordova texted her mother and her two older brothers. Pray for me, she asked, before being led to the unit, which was locked and had security guards.
She’ll never forget her first patient: a middle-aged Latina with a cough, who was terrified as Cordova walked up to her wearing head-to-toe protective gear.
The woman relaxed when Cordova started speaking to her in Spanish. The patient had been tested for the coronavirus, but that’s when test kits were new, slow and scarce. She spent several days in the unit — with another patient on a ventilator in the next room — before learning she was negative.
It took a toll on Cordova, the daughter of Salvadoran immigrants, seeing the COVID unit filled with Latinos, who have been infected and have died from the virus at disproportionately high rates.
“It was heartbreaking because there’s so much distrust with the healthcare system,” she said. “Sometimes, in a pod of eight patient beds, seven were Latino.”
Cordova said she was one of just three certified Spanish-language translators on staff in the ICU. She would be called in constantly to tell a dying patient they should call their family before being intubated. She “held many an iPad” for the final “I love you” and “I’m praying for you.”
“I probably have some unprocessed PTSD from this,” she said. “It’s hard to talk about.”
In getting the COVID-19 vaccine, Cordova wanted to set an example for those patients. And for her family.
Cordova lives with her mother, Betty, in the Winnetka house where she grew up. She was terrified of infecting her.
For months, Cordova showered before leaving the hospital, then again at home. She had two rotating pairs of work shoes that she left outside, drenching them in bleach after every shift. She stayed far from her mother.
Anytime her mom had a sniffle, she panicked. And felt guilty.
“I signed up to be a nurse,” she said. “That was my choice. I didn’t sign her up to be exposed to this. I saw so many people in the hospital, and many who were otherwise healthy, struggling to breathe, and the deck of cards was stacked against my mom should she get it.”