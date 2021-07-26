LOS ANGELES – California state and healthcare employees will soon be required to show proof they’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19 – with those who remain uninoculated subject to a regular testing regimen, officials announced Monday.
The new guidance is not a vaccine mandate, the likes of which have been announced for municipal workers in some areas of the state, but effectively removes the “honor system” in which some workers were able to self-attest to their vaccination status.
When the additional requirements are in place, state employees who are unvaccinated, or decline to provide proof of vaccination, will be tested for coronavirus infection at least once a week, according to the California Department of Human Resources.
“Unvaccinated employees will continue to be required to wear a mask indoors until they are vaccinated,” the department added in a statement.
There are roughly 246,000 state employees.
Healthcare workers – in both the private and public sectors – will be subject to similar requirements. Those who work in high-risk settings, such as acute care and skilled nursing facilities, will need to be tested twice a week if they don’t provide proof of vaccination.
State officials also are encouraging all employers to consider adopting similar standards.
For state workers, the new policy will be effective starting Aug. 2, with testing “phased in over the next few weeks,” according to a statement from Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office.
The effective date is Aug. 9 for healthcare workers, and those facilities will need to come into compliance by Aug. 23.
“Too many people have chosen to live with this virus,” Newsom told reporters Monday. “We’re at a point in this epidemic, this pandemic, where choice – individuals’ choice not to get vaccinated – is now impacting the rest of us in a profound and devastating and deadly way.”
The announcement comes as California continues to see rapid increases in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, with the overwhelming bulk of new infection and illness taking place among the uninoculated.
According to the California Health and Human Services Agency, the latest coronavirus case rate among unvaccinated residents is thought to be above 14 per 100,000 people – roughly seven times the rate for those who are fully vaccinated.
Over the last week, California has reported an average of 5,800 new coronavirus cases per day, according to data compiled by The Times.
That’s six times the rate seen a month ago – though still only a fraction of the massive infection counts seen during the fall and winter surge, when the state was recording more than 40,000 daily cases on average.
Hospitalizations, too, have ballooned in recent weeks. On Saturday, 2,781 coronavirus-positive patients were hospitalized statewide, with 617 of them in intensive care, state data shows.
Both those figures have more than doubled over the last month.
COVID-19 deaths, however, remain relatively low, at about 22 a day statewide.
While Monday’s announcement is short of a vaccination mandate, some other areas of the state, including San Francisco and Pasadena, have already said they will require city workers to be inoculated once the federal government approves the vaccines beyond their current emergency use. The University of California system also announced it would require vaccines for all students, faculty and others for the fall term.
It’s not just California, either. New York City is also going to require city workers to be vaccinated or submit to regular testing. And on Monday, the federal Department of Veterans Affairs said it would require healthcare workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19, the first federal agency to make such a mandate.
So far, Los Angeles has yet to announce any similar requirement for its city employees. However, some L.A. City Council members have come out in favor of the idea.
Councilman Kevin de León said Monday that the city should mandate that its employees get vaccinated for COVID-19 by a set date, although he had not yet worked out what should happen if they fail to do so.
“The delta variant has clearly proven that the unvaccinated community are deeply vulnerable, and they’ve put their lives in jeopardy ... not just their lives, but the lives of their co-workers, family and neighbors,” the councilman said.
He continued, “There’s no question in my mind that the city of L.A. should model to the state and the nation that we will do everything within our power to keep our city workers and neighbors safe.”
Last month, Councilman Gil Cedillo said that mandating vaccinations for city workers seems like “something we should be doing” amid the continuing pandemic.
“In order to instill confidence in the people we serve, the public needs to know that the workers are able to serve them safely,” Cedillo said in a statement at the time.
Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas said he expects COVID-19 vaccinations to be discussed by the council this week, as concerns mount over L.A. falling short of the vaccination levels needed to squelch the spread of the virus. He called it “well past time that we act.”
Merely requiring employees to be tested, he said, would be insufficient given the highly contagious nature of the delta variant.
The pandemic “is not retreating,” Ridley-Thomas said, “and the best defense to date are the vaccinations. So why wouldn’t we do all that we can to avoid the calamity that we were confronted with no more than five months ago?”
Ridley-Thomas said the question of what happens if employees refuse or fail to get vaccinated needs to be “carefully vetted,” with advice from labor representatives, the city attorney and other city departments, urging that it “be done with immediacy and no further delay.”
L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti “has been working urgently with city stakeholders toward policy changes to increase the employee vaccination rate and make the workplace safer for everyone,” his spokesman, Alex Comisar, said Monday. “He will be discussing this in more detail very soon.”
Ahead of the state’s June 15 reopening, some officials were candid that removing the guardrails that had long defined California’s pandemic response – including widespread mask mandates, additional capacity restrictions and requirements for physical distancing in businesses and venues – could lead to some increase in community transmission.
But even expected trends can play out in unexpected ways.
Enter the delta variant: a particularly problematic mutation that is believed to be twice as transmissible as the conventional coronavirus strains.
Its presence was first confirmed in California in April, and it has since become the most dominant variant circulating statewide.
According to the latest data released by the California Department of Public Health, 82.8% of coronavirus cases analyzed in July have been identified as the delta variant, up from 52.8% in June.
While only a relative smattering of infections are sequenced in this way, officials say the rapidly increasing share of cases that are coming up delta indicate that the variant is now spreading widely.
Given the recent resurgence of the coronavirus, and in light of the continued circulation of the delta variant, a number of California counties are now urging all residents – regardless of vaccination status – to wear masks while in indoor public places as a precaution.
Los Angeles County has gone a step further and is now mandating the practice.