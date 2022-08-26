Federal prosecutors called it “a tale of greed as old as time” – a powerful San Francisco official at the heart of a web of kickbacks, bribery and fraud that stretched across more than a decade.

Mohammed Nuru, a former public works director, was sentenced Thursday to seven years in federal prison for his role in a public corruption scheme that has ensnared at least a dozen San Francisco officials and business figures, eroded trust in City Hall and led to an ongoing FBI investigation.

