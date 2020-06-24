SACRAMENTO – An 896-acre property inside the gates of Yosemite National Park has hit the market for $2.477 million.
Owned by the Pacific Forest Trust, the land includes a 2,500-square-foot mountain cabin home sitting among towering conifers and Sierra outcrops. Built in 1973, the home at 7392 Henness Ridge Road features high beams, a wood frame and decks out the front and back with outstanding views.
The main residence and a downstairs apartment have separate entrances, and there are areas on the property to build other homes.
With a conservation easement in place, the owner can enjoy direct access to tens of thousands of acres of neighboring Yosemite National Park and the Sierra National Forest. The parcel is near landmarks such as Glacier Point and Badger Pass Ski Area.
“The new owner will be in the unique position of being able to conserve for perpetuity a big section of land originally intended to be part of Yosemite National Park, while also being in the enviable position of having a house in a national park,” according to the listing by California Outdoor Properties.
When naturalist John Muir envisioned the original boundaries for the national park, he included the lands of the Yosemite Lumber Company, on the western ridge above the Merced River, just south of the town of El Portal, according to California Outdoor Properties. When the lumber company objected, the final 1906 boundary established for Yosemite National Park skirted those holdings.
“This is the remaining large, undeveloped piece of the Yosemite Lumber Company holdings that were carved out within John Muir’s original proposed boundaries for Yosemite National Park,” Laurie Wayburn, president of the Pacific Forest Trust, said in a news release from California Outdoor Properties. “To our knowledge, our property is the largest private property remaining that is immediately adjacent to the park and that can only be accessed through the park.”
The O’Conner family bought the land from the lumber company and managed it as a guest ranch, the news release said. The land was later divided between three O’Conner children.