A woman from Washington state has been identified as the victim killed in Wednesday’s mass shooting on a bus in Northern California.
Butte County sheriff-coroner’s officials in a Friday morning news release said the deceased victim was 43-year-old Karin Dalton of Seattle.
Dalton was among five people shot when a 21-year-old Sacramento man, Asaahdi Elijah Coleman, allegedly opened fire on passengers of a Los Angeles-bound Greyhound bus as it stopped at an AM-PM store in Oroville, authorities said.
Butte County Sheriff Kony Honea on Thursday said two of four surviving victims remained hospitalized in critical condition: a 25-year-old pregnant woman, and a 32-year-old man who underwent surgery for multiple gunshot wounds.
An 11-year-old girl was listed in stable condition at a hospital, and a 38-year-old man was expected to be released with minor injuries.
No updates were available regarding the status of the critically injured victims.
Deputies, police and other law enforcement officers took Coleman into custody at a nearby Walmart in Oroville, where he had fought with a man and stripped off his clothes, local law enforcement leaders and prosecutors said during a Thursday morning news conference.
Honea said Coleman appeared to be acting erratically and “paranoid” while on the Greyhound bus, which he boarded in Redding. At one point he showed passengers a 9mm handgun he was carrying in a small bag, which he allegedly fired at passengers as the bus made its regular stop in Oroville.
It wasn’t immediately clear whether Coleman was firing at specific targets or indiscriminately, Honea said. About 25 passengers were on the bus.
Butte County District Attorney Michael Ramsey on Thursday said the exact charges Coleman will face are still being determined, but Ramsey referred to the incident as a “mass shooting.”
Coleman remains in custody at the Butte County jail and was scheduled to make an initial court appearance Friday.
“The Butte County Sheriff’s Office sends sincere condolences to the family of Karin, and everyone affected by the tragic events that took place Wednesday evening,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.