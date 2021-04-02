A 44-year-old Fullerton man accused of going on a shooting spree at a business complex in Orange earlier this week was charged Friday, with four counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder, prosecutors said on Friday.
Two of the attempt-murder accounts Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzalez faces are for trying to kill police officers, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said. No officer was hurt.
Gonzalez had a business or personal relationship with the adult victims, Orange police said. During the Wednesday evening shooting, Gonzalez is accused killing a man, two women and a boy.
On Friday morning, Orange police confirmed three of the victims as Jenevieve Raygoza, 28; Luis Tovar, 50; and Matthew Farias, 9. Jenevieve Raygoza sometimes spelled her first name “Genevieve.” The identification of the fourth person killed had not been officially confirmed, police said.
Gonzalez also faces four felony enhancements of the personal discharge of a firearm causing death, one felony enhancement of the personal discharge of a firearm causing great bodily injury, one felony enhancement of premeditation, one felony enhancement of the personal use of a firearm, and one felony enhancement of the personal discharge of a firearm.
The District Attorney’s Office is also saying it is a special-circumstances case, because of the multiple murders, and says Gonzalez, if convicted of all charges, is eligible for the death penalty.
Gonzalez was expected to be arraigned at his hospital bed on Friday afternoon, prosecutors said. He was in critical but stable condition.
Shortly after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, multiple 911 calls were made about a male shooting into a business at 202 W. Lincoln Ave., Orange police Lt. Jennifer Amat said. Two officers arrived within two minutes and were met by Gonzalez’s gunfire and fired back. The gates into the two-story business complex had been secured shut by bicycle cable locks, delaying the officers’ entry.
Once inside they found Gonzalez was found wounded though authorities have not said if it was from the officers’ gunfire or self-inflicted. They also found the four dead victims and wounded woman who is in critical condition.
“Our hearts are shattered into a million pieces as the community mourns the loss of four innocent lives, including a young boy, as a result of the horrific events that unfolded Wednesday evening and we pray for the recovery of the sole survivor,” Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said in a statement.
“The residents of Orange County can rest assured that the District Attorney’s Office is taking every possible step to ensure that every aspect of this case and the subsequent officer-involved shooting is thoroughly reviewed and that justice will be served for each and every victim.”
The 9-year-old victim, Matthew Farias, was a third-grade student at a Santa Ana school.