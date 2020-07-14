LOS ANGELES – Californians' perceptions of race relations in the state have shifted dramatically since the spring, with views statewide having grown significantly gloomier than they were five months ago, according to a new statewide poll.
The survey, which compares its results to a similar poll conducted in February, offers a before-and-after look at how Californians' attitudes have shifted in the aftermath of the coronavirus outbreak, George Floyd's death and the nationwide demonstrations that ensued.
Some 54% of respondents said that relations between people of different races and ethnicities in California were just fair or poor, an uptick of 13 points since February. The number of California adults who believe those relations were excellent or good dropped from 57% to 44%, the poll found. The shift, the poll indicated, occurred across racial and ethnic groups in relatively equal numbers.
White Californians are now much more likely than they were earlier this year to say that Blacks, Latinos and Asians are "frequently" discriminated against. The uptick comes as data have shown that the virus disproportionately affects Black and Latino communities, and has led to an explosion in anti-Asian hate incidents, said Paul Ong, director of UCLA's Center for Neighborhood Knowledge, who was not involved in the poll.
"The impacts are unevenly distributed – whether we're talking about health, whether we're talking employment or stability or negative racial encounters," Ong said. "Under COVID-19, those things have become much more visible and a lot deeper."
The poll also found that respondents do not attribute the rising tensions to the recent protests over race and social justice.
On the contrary, most Californians, 55%, believe that protests over the deaths of Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and others have brought people in the state together, rather than splitting them further apart. A plurality of respondents described the protests as "justified" and "impactful," at 31%, but also as "violent" and "dangerous" – 30% and 28%, respectively.
"The categories aren't and don't have to be mutually exclusive," said Drew Lieberman, senior vice president at Strategies 360, the polling and research firm that conducted the survey.
According to the survey, 67% of Black respondents say that they face frequent discrimination in California. And although the poll shows that whites have become more likely to acknowledge discrimination against people of color, it registered a small countertrend in the increased portion of whites who asserted that white people face discrimination, and the number of whites who said that their racial identity is "extremely important" to them.