The registration period for the University of California Cooperative Extension Sutter-Yuba’s summer day camp in Yuba City is now open to underserved youth ages 6 to 12.
This year’s camp, called “AgVenture,” will take place from July 5 to July 28, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Sutter County Museum’s Ettl Hall in Yuba City.
“We are going to take the kids on field trips and have guest community speakers,” Rene McCrory, who works for the extension, said. “This is going to be a great event for youth.”
Each week of the camp will have its own unique theme related to agriculture “presented by 4-H positive youth development,” and nutrition provided by CalFresh Healthy Living, along with gardening by the Master Gardeners.
Officials said the Center at Sierra Health Foundation provided funding for the camp, but there is a cost to those who want to attend. Enrollment is limited but open to all community members. The cost for week one is $90, because it will only be for three days. Weeks two through four will be $150 per week. Participating youth can be enrolled in all four weeks or pick which weeks they want to attend, officials said. For qualifying families, there are scholarships available.
The following activities are planned for the four weeks of the camp:
– Week one: The theme is “Interesting Insects” and will include guest speakers, a bug hunting field trip, hands-on learning, and more.
– Week two: The theme is “Food and Farms” and will be introducing healthy nutritious meals and proper food prepping along with field trips to Grey Lodge and farm visits, guest speakers and other hands-on learning activities.
– Week three: The theme is “Woods and Water” with field trips to the Sierra Foothills Research and Extension Center, 4-H Water Wizards’ activities, guest speakers, and more.
– Week four: The theme is “Awesome Animals” with a field trip to a local dairy, guest speakers, sheep shearing demonstrations, and chick hatching.
“AgVenture day camp will offer positive youth development opportunities and introduce new things related to agriculture, nutrition, water and more to underserved youth in the community,” officials said. “Each presenter has been selected each week to give first-hand experience and information from experts in their fields. The UCCE Sutter-Yuba staff has worked hard with the planning of the AgVenture day camp. Their goals are to make camp fun, educational and an experience the youth in our community may not yet have had.”