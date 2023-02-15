The registration period for the University of California Cooperative Extension Sutter-Yuba’s summer day camp in Yuba City is now open to underserved youth ages 6 to 12.

This year’s camp, called “AgVenture,” will take place from July 5 to July 28, Monday through  Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Sutter County Museum’s Ettl Hall in Yuba City.

Tags

Recommended for you