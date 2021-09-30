The annual Veterans Day Parade will make its way down D Street in Marysville for its 18th installment in November and organizers are busy getting ready.
Cindy Verrill, parade chairperson, said anyone interested in participating in this year’s parade should fill out and return a registration form no later than Oct. 31 to ensure prime placement in the procession.
“I would like everyone to re-register, even if they have participated in the past, to update my database to keep it as current as possible,” said Verrill.
Verrill said she would like to have participants re-register this year because in the parade’s 20 year run, many participants’ contact information has changed. Also, forced cancelations from the Camp Fire in 2018 and the COVID-19 pandemic have led to further organizational conflicts.
Verrill said she has a feeling this year’s parade may be the biggest one yet and she is excited to help facilitate an event that can bring the community together after the past several months of unprecedented circumstances.
“People really want something to do out of the house, something that feels like normal again,” said Verrill.
Verrill said she has helped organize the Veterans Day Parade since the beginning and the entire event has been brought to life each year entirely through community donations.
This year’s parade will be held on Thursday, Nov. 11, on D Street in Marysville, starting at 11 a.m. and the theme is “Supporting our troops: Past, present and future.”
Verrill said she will be accepting parade entries up until the day of the parade as space allows, but participants are placed in the parade in the order the registration forms are turned in.
For more information or to register, call Verrill at 701-7349 or email verrillcm220@outlook.com.