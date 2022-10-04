Organizers for the 19th annual Yuba-Sutter Veterans Day Parade in Marysville said registration packages are currently available for those interested in taking part in the parade on Nov. 11.
“Veterans Day is the day for all Americans to honor the contributions of service men and women throughout our nation’s history,” parade Chairman Cindy Verrill said in a statement. “On Friday, November 11th at 11 a.m., come out for the 19th annual Yuba-Sutter Veterans Day Parade. The parade route follows D Street in historic downtown Marysville. The theme for the parade is ‘Supporting Our Troops; Past, Present, and Future.’”