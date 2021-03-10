The U.S. House of Representatives passed the Senate-amended American Rescue Plan on Wednesday, which was the last step needed before the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill makes its way to President Joe Biden’s desk for final approval.
The bill includes funding to help states and counties safely reopen schools and distribute vaccinations, as well as provides for another round of stimulus checks ($1,400) to individuals, support for small businesses, and extends unemployment benefits.
Congressman John Garamendi, who was one of the 220 House Democrats to vote in favor of the bill on Wednesday, said he was pleased that the bill passed and is going to be signed into law to ensure the American people immediately receive relief and support.
“The COVID-19 pandemic is destroying lives, small businesses, and local communities across this nation as we enter the second year of its existence,” Garamendi said in a press release. “Tragically, over 500,000 American lives have been lost to this virus, and millions more have been infected and are facing long-term health complications. The virus has also disrupted the economic livelihoods of 18 million Americans, who must now count on expanded unemployment benefits that are extended in this bill to keep food on the table.”
Congressman Doug LaMalfa was critical of the relief bill, characterizing it as a “partisan give away.”
“Over the past year, I have supported every COVID package that was bipartisan in nature that came through the House,” LaMalfa said in a press release. “If President Biden or House Democrats want to continue a unified fight against COVID, I am ready to work with anyone to help the American people recover. Instead, less than two months after an inaugural message of unity, President Biden and Democrats in Congress have pushed a completely partisan bill that funds their liberal wish list rather than focus on our problems.”
Garamendi said the legislation provides for funding allocations to his district, which includes the Yuba-Sutter area, to address specific needs such as local health care, transportation, education, and other essential services.
According to Garamendi’s office, Sutter County schools are estimated to receive a total of $35.2 million; Yuba County Schools are estimated to receive a total of $37 million; and Colusa County schools are estimated to receive a total of $5.9 million.
Local jurisdictions will also receive federal funding intended to help them cover budget shortfalls accrued due to the ongoing pandemic. The latest estimates show that Sutter County would receive $18.8 million; Yuba County would receive about $15.3 million; Colusa County would receive about $4.2 million; Yuba City would receive $16.6 million; Marysville would receive about $2.4 million; Live Oak would receive about $1.7 million; Colusa would receive $1.1 million; and Wheatland would receive $730,000. Yuba City also stands to receive an estimated $1.57 million in federal public transportation funding.
The president’s press secretary stated Biden is expected to sign the bill on Friday.